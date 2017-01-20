Barack Obama editorial cartoons Caption / Share Matt Davies 1 of 150 0 SHARES http://www.amny.com/barack-obama-editorial-cartoons-1.3888354 Editorial cartoonists from around the country on Barack Obama. http://cdn.newsday.com/polopoly_fs/1.12936361.1484154059!/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/display_600/image.jpg Home Barack Obama editorial cartoons 1:08 PM January 20, 2017 Editorial cartoonists from around the country on Barack Obama. More like this Jimmy Margulies cartoons National cartoon roundup More Opinion Comments
Comments