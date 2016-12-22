Ruffian, a wine bar in the East Village,

Ruffian, a wine bar in the East Village, is one of amNewYork's best bars picks. (Credit: Linda Rosier)

Comments

More like this

NYC is filled with great latkes, from Veselka Where to eat latkes for Hanukkah Whether you want a traditional Christmas meal like It's not too late to make Christmas dinner reservations Grab sparkling wine under $50 for your New Unique and cheap bubbly for your NYE toast

Comments