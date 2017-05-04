You don't have to go south for great barbecue.

New York City may not be the first place to come to mind when thinking of top-shelf BBQ, but our city's smoke game has been strong for years. Eateries around the city offer their take on St. Louis-, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue, just to name a few.

From brisket to ribs to chicken, here's where to get your BBQ fix in the city.

Virgil's Real Barbecue, Midtown

Virgil's Real Barbecue has been serving up Southern
Virgil's Real Barbecue has been serving up Southern comfort food like hush puppies and Memphis-style (dry rubbed and hickory smoked) ribs from its midtown location since 1994. The midtown smokehouse and restaurant also offers Carolina-style pulled pork dinner, which uses vinegar during the smoking process. (152 W. 44th St., $15 to $35, virgilsbbq.com) (Credit: Virgil’s Real Barbecue)

Delaney Barbecue's BrisketTown, Williamsburg

Delaney Barbecue's BrisketTown in Williamsburg flavors its Texas-style
Delaney Barbecue's BrisketTown in Williamsburg flavors its Texas-style smoked meats with only salt and black pepper. They have all the classics like sausage, pulled pork, pork ribs and brisket. And sides include collard greens, mac and cheese, pinto beans simmered in a chili tomato base, and a wedge salad with blue cheese dressing. (359 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, $12 to $15, delaneybbq.com) (Credit: Delaney Barbecue via Facebook)

Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue, Gowanus

For a more environmentally conscientious meal, head to
For a more environmentally conscientious meal, head to Fletcher's for their hormone- and antibiotic-free, locally sourced meats, all smoked over maple and red oak. Offerings include a whole barbecued chicken, brisket, or a platter with samples of several items -- but don't get too attached as their menu changes based on what cuts are available. (433 Third Ave., Brooklyn, $12 to $40, fletchersbklyn.com) (Credit: Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

John Brown Smokehouse, Long Island City

The burnt ends are a must-have at this
The burnt ends are a must-have at this Kansas City-style barbecue joint. And the lamb sausage is a nice nod to Astoria, LIC's Greek neighbor. Hop off the train at Court Square and indulge in some savory pork belly or foie gras on no-fuss plastic trays -- but call first to see what's available, as the popular items go fast. (10-43 44th Dr., Queens, $10 to $17, johnbrownseriousbbq.com) (Credit: John Brown Smokehouse via Facebook)

Hometown Bar-B-Que, Red Hook

At Hometown Bar-B-Que in Red Hook, no inspiration
At Hometown Bar-B-Que in Red Hook, no inspiration is off the table. Owner Billy Durney offers classic barbecue meats by the half pound -- brisket, pulled pork and turkey -- as well as unique menu items like his Vietnamese hot wings, Jamaican jerk baby back ribs and a lamb belly banh mi sandwich. (454 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn, $12 to $15, hometownbarbque.com) (Credit: Hometown Bar-B-Que)

Mighty Quinn's Barbecue, various locations

This barbecue chain originated at Smorgasburg and now
This barbecue chain originated at Smorgasburg and now has outposts in Manhattan, Brooklyn and New Jersey. It's owner and pitmaster Hugh Mangum refers to his style as "Texalina," or a mix of Texas and Carolina styles. All meats are naturally raised. (Various locations including the East Village, Upper East Side and Midtown, $10 to $15, mightyquinnsbbq.com) (Credit: Nick Solares)

Fette Sau, Williamsburg

Fette Sau has been serving smoked meat and
Fette Sau has been serving smoked meat and craft beers out of a raw Williamsburg warehouse space for years, and played a hand in turning the area into a culinary destination. They smoke their meats with red and white oak, maple, beech and cherry and employ the dry rub technique (no sauce). Picnic tables and outdoor seating abound. (354 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, $6 to $25, fettesaubbq.com) (Credit: Fette Sau via Facebook)

Arrogant Swine, Bushwick

As the name implies, this meat joint is
As the name implies, this meat joint is dedicated to a "whole hog" barbecue style, that's seasoned with a vinegar pepper sauce and topped with crackling. Besides pork, Arrogant swine also serves up spare ribs, chicken legs and wings, as well as sides like mac 'n' cheese pressed into the shape of a waffle. (173 Morgan Ave., Brooklyn, $5 to $14, arrogantswine.com) (Credit: Arrogant Swine)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Butcher Bar, Astoria

Butcher Bar is an organic/natural/local butcher shop that
Butcher Bar is an organic/natural/local butcher shop that also sells some very popular BBQ. The Butcher's Platter, pictured, includes a choice of three meats and two sides, like its applewood bacon baked beans or cornbread with honey butter. (37-10 30th Ave., $11 to $28, butcherbar.com) (Credit: Butcher Bar via Facebook)

Blue Smoke, Kips Bay and Battery Park

This is the place to go if you're
This is the place to go if you're a lover of Kansas-style, slow-smoked barbecue. A "From the Pit" plate gets you a choice of meat -- from baby back ribs to a seven-pepper brisket -- two sides, a biscuit and pickles. Blue Smoke's non-BBQ options include a duck gumbo and southern fried chicken. (116 E. 27th St. and 255 Vesey St., $12 to $28, bluesmoke.com) (Credit: William Brinson)

The Smoke Joint, Fort Greene

The Smoke Joint samples a variety of barbecue
The Smoke Joint samples a variety of barbecue methods on its menu. The eatery serves up meats like 14-hour smoked brisket, hickory smoked chicken and St. Louis-style ribs. (87 S. Elliott Place, $10 to $26, bcrestaurantgroup.com) (Credit: The Smoke Joint via Instagram)

Hill Country Barbecue, Downtown Brooklyn and Flatiron

To pay homage to the south, Hill Country
To pay homage to the south, Hill Country smokes its barbecue Central Texas-style in a dry rub. Most nights you can also enjoy live music with your huge Texan meal, complete with dishes like campfire baked beans with burnt ends and corn pudding. (30 W. 26th St., Manhattan and 345 Adams St., Brooklyn, $12 to $28, hillcountrybk.com) (Credit: Hill Country Barbecue)

Daisy May's BBQ, Hells Kitchen

Daisy May's is popular for its Kansas City-style
Daisy May's is popular for its Kansas City-style sticky ribs, sandwiches piled with brisket, pulled pork and pulled chicken. Pair your meats with creamed spinach, collard greens and many more comfort food favorites. (623 11th Ave., Manhattan., $10 to $45, daisymaysbbq.com) (Credit: Daisy May's)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE