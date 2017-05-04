You don't have to go south for great barbecue.
New York City may not be the first place to come to mind when thinking of top-shelf BBQ, but our city's smoke game has been strong for years. Eateries around the city offer their take on St. Louis-, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue, just to name a few.
From brisket to ribs to chicken, here's where to get your BBQ fix in the city.
Virgil's Real Barbecue, Midtown
Delaney Barbecue's BrisketTown, Williamsburg
Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue, Gowanus
ADVERTISEMENT
John Brown Smokehouse, Long Island City
Hometown Bar-B-Que, Red Hook
Mighty Quinn's Barbecue, various locations
Fette Sau, Williamsburg
Arrogant Swine, Bushwick
ADVERTISEMENT
Butcher Bar, Astoria
Blue Smoke, Kips Bay and Battery Park
The Smoke Joint, Fort Greene
Hill Country Barbecue, Downtown Brooklyn and Flatiron
Daisy May's BBQ, Hells Kitchen
ADVERTISEMENT