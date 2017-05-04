You don't have to go south for great barbecue.

New York City may not be the first place to come to mind when thinking of top-shelf BBQ, but our city's smoke game has been strong for years. Eateries around the city offer their take on St. Louis-, Memphis and Texas-style barbecue, just to name a few.

From brisket to ribs to chicken, here's where to get your BBQ fix in the city.