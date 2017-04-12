It doesn’t look like Blue Apron is going to Brooklyn after all.

Real estate firm RKF announced Wednesday that the delivery-based food service Blue Apron will open its first brick-and-mortar at 53 Broadway in Williamsburg, but then backtracked after the story published and Blue Apron denied the claim.

Blue Apron spokeswoman Allie Evarts would not confirm or deny whether they had signed a lease, only stating that they aren’t planning to open a space that would be open to the public.

RKF was the broker representing the landlord of the 3,443-square-foot storefront, which it had initially claimed would be used by Blue Apron for a test kitchen and customer events.

Evarts declined to provide further comment.

“The information provided in this news release about Blue Apron is incorrect,” RKF spokeswoman Julie Badikian said in an email. “Blue Apron is not opening a retail storefront in Williamsburg.”

The landlord of 53 Broadway could not immediately be reached.

Blue Apron launched in 2012, allowing users to order meal programs online and delivering ingredients and recipes straight to their doorsteps so customers can cook up exotic dishes at home.