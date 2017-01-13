For many New Yorkers, brunch is a sacred thing. A weekend ritual loaded with symbolism and eggs, the event helps nurse hangovers and gets friends together to rehash the week's events or perhaps what happened the night before.

And what goes better with brunch than booze? Unlimited booze, of course.

Here are some of the best bottomless brunches in the city.

Terra Firma The deal: $15 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys, served in carafes. Food costs extra. This Bushwick spot features a pretty courtyard and covered patio so that right there is enough reason to check it out. The menu features some clever takes on brunch classics too, from avocado toast Benedict to pulled pork and Brussels sprout hash. 119 Ingraham St., Bushwick, terrafirmanyc.com (Credit: Liz Barclay)

Studio Kraut The deal: Unlimited brunch cocktails are $19 for an hour and a half. Food costs extra. At this Chelsea beer hall, brunch is a big draw. And with dishes like Bohemian stuffed waffles (try the Monte Cristo with smoked ham, Swiss cheese, candied bacon, confectioner's sugar and Vermont maple syrup) and egg skillets (pictured), we get it. 160 Eighth Ave., studiokrautnyc.com (Credit: Brunch Boys)

Toloache Thompson The deal: $19.95 gets you bottomless margaritas, Champagne cocktails, micheladas, Bloody Marys or sangria for an hour and a half. Food costs extra. Chef/owner Julian Medina's Mexican bistro cooks up hearty brunch fare, including pozole with roasted pork and hominy and corn cake huaraches with black beans, Mexican ricotta cheese, chorizo, farm eggs and salsa. 205 Thompson St., toloachenyc.com (Credit: Toloache Thompson)

Zengo The deal: $42 per person gets you unlimited small plates and brunch cocktails for two hours. Richard Sandoval's Latin / Asian restaurant features a diverse menu of ceviches, sushi rolls and small plates of chilaquiles (pictured), Korean fried chicken and pork belly and poblano hash. 1622 Third Ave., richardsandoval.com/zengony (Credit: Zengo)

The Wayfarer The deal: $38 per person gets you a brunch dish and unlimited mimosas or bloody marys for one and a half hours. Bottomless brunches aren't commonly found at restaurants as impressive as The Wayfarer, but obviously dreams can come true. Brunch dishes include challah French toast with apricot, marzipan and vanilla bean and short rib hash with poached eggs and ketchup hollandaise. 101 W. 57th St., thewayfarernyc.com (Credit: The Wayfarer)

Fonda The deal: $29 per person gets you a brunch dish and unlimited refills on house drinks, including the frozen hibiscus margarita (pictured), for an hour and a half. The Mexican restaurant Fonda offers all manner of huevos (eggs) on the brunch menu, in addition to tortas and burritos. Multiple locations, fondarestaurant.com (Credit: Fonda )

The Late Late The deal: $15 gets you 90 minutes of bottomless mimosas or spiked teapots. Food costs extra. This reimagined Irish pub serves a traditional Irish breakfast as well as Jameson-spiked French toast and burgers at brunch. 159 E. Houston St., thelatelate.com (Credit: Brunch Boys)

Anejo Tribeca The deal: $29 per person gets you a brunch dish and unlimited margaritas, mimosas, sangrias or Bloody Maria cocktails for two hours. This comfortable Mexican restaurant is loved by locals for its creative take on the classics. Try the hanger steak with fried eggs and cilantro and onion puree or the PB&J torta with maple-glazed bacon, apple and chipotle jam, peanut butter, smashed bananas and cilantro. 301 Church St., anejotribeca.com (Credit: Anejo Tribeca)

Miss Lily's The deal: Purchase any entree and get unlimited brunch cocktails for $30 for up to two hours. This Caribbean-influenced restaurant is known for its tasty food and fun vibes. Popular brunch entrees include coconut pancakes (pictured), Jamaican rancheros (eggs, plantains, stew peas) and breakfast roti. 132 Houston St. and 109 Ave. A., misslilys.com (Credit: Miss Lily's)

DiWine Bar & Restaurant The deal: Purchase any brunch entree and get a coffee and a mimosa, Bloody Mary, bellini or orange juice for $16. Add $20 for unlimited Bloody Mary, bellini, mimosa or screwdriver cocktails. This Queens wine bar and restaurant features some creative takes on brunch staples as well as live jazz. Try the banana bread French toast with maple roasted bananas, strawberries and creme fraiche; the brie melt, with double creme brie, pear, baby arugula and honey thyme vinaigrette or the American burger, pictured, made with grass-fed beef, tomato, shallot, lemon aioli and Gruyère on a brioche bun. 41-15 31st Ave., Astoria, diwineonline.com (Credit: DiWine Bar & Restaurant)