Do you always run toward those "breakfast all day" eateries? This fest is going to have you sprinting to Brooklyn's Industry City.

BreakFestival, in its second year, is half food market, half party – and perfect for anyone who prefers pancakes over burgers. The fest, slated for June 10 and hosted by food website Extra Crispy, will feature more than 20 local vendors serving up all things breakfast, including Dough, Boulton & Watt and Speedy Romeo. Expect dancing and games like bocce ball too, according to the event page.

Ryan Grim, the editor of Extra Crispy, said he was looking forward to bringing the site's love of breakfast to Brooklyn.

"We’re thrilled to bring the party to real life," Grim said in a statement. "We’ve assembled a stellar group of chefs, and I’m excited to try all the wild dishes and drinks they’ve created.”

Extra Crispy's last BreakFestival was a two-day, all-inclusive breakfast celebration in Manhattan's Stuyvesant Cove Park, costing $45 a person. This year, the food pub is freeing up their fest, with no entry fee, and a pay-as-you-eat methodology -- think Smorgasburg, but purely breakfast eats. BreakFestival will run that Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Industry City is at 274 E. 36th St. in Sunset Park.