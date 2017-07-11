Spaulding, pictured above, didn’t qualify for a traditional bank loan, and that’s when she discovered Brewing the American Dream. Jim Koch, founder of the Boston Beer Co., started the program to mentor small business owners and to provide microloans through a partnership with lender Accion. Since its founding in 2008, the program has provided mentoring to more than 7,000 small business owners and awarded more than $16.5 million in microloans.

The drive to give back and help small business owners grew out of Koch’s history of pitfalls and errors in getting Boston Beer Co. off the ground in 1984.

“I didn’t know the nuts and bolts — payroll, hiring sales people and drivers, packaging,” Koch said. “If I messed up, I would’ve tanked the whole business.”

Koch was lucky enough to learn on the fly, asking bar owners and other business owners how to tackle certain challenges. And those are the tips that are passed on through the mentoring program, he said.

Spaulding used her loan to buy equipment and supplies to increase production, and she plans to open a storefront on 138th Street and Seventh Avenue in early fall. The mentorship she’s received has made all the difference, she said.

“They find ways to support you, to make sure you don’t fail,” Spaulding said. “I know what I’m doing. I’m not gonna fall on my face!”

Here’s a look at three other NYC businesses that made it to the big time with help from the program: