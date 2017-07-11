When Jessica Spaulding was a kid, her mom didn’t want her eating sugar. So they made a deal: If Spaulding made her own sweets, she could eat them. She had no idea that this bargain would turn into a career.
The New Yorker launched Harlem Chocolate Factory in 2014, and quickly gained fans of her chocolates and confections.
“The more people tasted the products, the more the name got out, the more inquiries came about,” Spaulding said. “Suddenly, I needed to ramp up production. I needed money.”
Salty Road Taffy
Swig + Swallow
ADVERTISEMENT