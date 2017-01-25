Brodo is coming to Brooklyn.

Marco Canora’s hit bone broth project is opening in the Whole Foods Market in Williamsburg next month, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed to amNewYork.

One trend is being swapped out for another — the restorative hot beverage is replacing a poke stall at the grocery store’s food hall.

“It’s winter, people want something warm,” said Michael Sinatra, a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market.

The Brodo stall is slated to open Feb. 8, Sinatra said. The food hall at the six-month-old Williamsburg Whole Foods also currently features sandwich shop No. 7 Sub, vegan parfaits by Layered, sushi from Kikka and a pizza vendor.

This is the latest expansion for Brodo. Since launching as a take-away window service at Canora’s East Village restaurant Hearth in November 2014, the popular bone broth stand expanded to a brick-and-mortar location in the West Village in November 2016. Canora also wrote “Brodo,” a cookbook on making bone broth at home, released in December 2015.