Looking to sip your cup of joe sans the Starbucks morning madness? The Bronx has you covered.

Coffeehouses and cafes are popping up all over the borough. Before ordering your next caffé mocha from one of the city's countless Starbucks locations, give one of these independently owned shops a try.

From Riverdale to Morris Park, here are some of the Bronx coffee shops that we prefer over a certain Seattle-based chain.

Birch Coffee Powered by StartUp Box, Hunts Point The last time Hunts Point had a coffee shop (before Birch) was in the 1980s, according to Majora Carter, who teamed up with Birch Coffee to open this Bronx cafe. The partnership brings Carter's vision of a socially responsible business to her own neighborhood. It's a place where people of the community will find "a nice place to sit down and get a decent cup of coffee," Carter said. With premium-quality lattes at Dunkin' Donuts prices, you may just fall in love with the downtown chic motif of this quaint shop. Don't know what to sip on? Choose the cortado. (Birch Coffee Powered by StartUp Box, 866B Hunts Point Ave., Hunts Point, 212-686-1444, birchcoffee.com) (Credit: Brittany Hamlett-Concepcion)

Mon Amour Coffee and Wine, Riverdale The French countryside meets shabby chic in this coffeehouse down the block from the 1 train. From Egyptian blue mugs to the linen-white antique mantel, you'll feel très chic while sipping on a whipped cream and caramel-topped mocha. Co-founder Ramesiss Aponte's Parisian-inspired creation is nothing short of a dream come true. Try the soy milk latte and a croissant topped with ham, Gruyère cheese, onions and tomato. (Mon Amour Coffee and Wine, 234 W. 238 St., Riverdale, 718-708-7804, facebook.com/MonAmourCoffeeAndWine) (Credit: Brittany Hamlett-Concepcion)

Filtered Coffee, Port Morris Steps away from the 6 train, this high-ceiling space adds a refreshing flair to Port Morris. Its tufted armchairs, black mugs and brick wall lend themselves to the masculine motif in this spacious spot, which is perfect for groups. Stop in and sip on Filtered Coffee's divine mocha. (Filtered Coffee, 2430 Third Ave., Port Morris, 347-862-2201, facebook.com/FilteredNewYork) (Credit: Brittany Hamlett-Concepcion)

La Casa Del Caffe, Morris Park Visit an Italian cafe without leaving the city. With walls lined in Lamborghini memorabilia and family photos, this 18-year-old shop smells and feels as if it's been plucked right out of Salerno, the hometown of its welcoming owners Anna and Domenico Agovino. Stop by in the morning for cappuccino and fresh croissants or anytime for espresso. (La Casa Del Caffe, 1036 Morris Park Ave., Morris Park, 718-931-7816) (Credit: Brittany Hamlett-Concepcion)

BREW Coffee House, Schuylerville With a vibe reminiscent of "Friends" hangout Central Perk, this coffeehouse feels exactly as co-owner Liz Trempert intended -- "an extension of your living room." The terra cotta walls and cozy couches offer a welcoming touch to the Schuylerville and Country Club communities. Get there early for a freshly baked cinnamon roll or croissant before they're sold out. "Everything is made here, by hand in [small] batches," said Trempert. Fan favorites? The chai latte and French toast. (BREW Coffee House, 3217 Philip Ave., Schuylerville, 718-684-3302, facebook.com/bronxbrew) (Credit: Brittany Hamlett-Concepcion)

The Café at Wave Hill, Riverdale From the Herb and Dry Gardens to the Aquatic Garden, this 28-acre public park is a one-stop destination for relaxation. Walk along the lawns of the former Perkins-Freeman estate and fall in love with the Hudson River views just as former tenant Mark Twain did. Grab a cappuccino, rest on the Kate French Terrace and be one with nature. (The Café at Wave Hill, 675 W. 249 St., Riverdale, 718-796-8538, wavehill.org) (Credit: Brittany Hamlett-Concepcion)