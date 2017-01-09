New York’s next hot food hall is also a manufacturing space.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard announced six more food tenants for Building 77 Monday — and while the name might be pretty plain, the offerings inside won’t be.

"You’ll be able to go and really see how food is produced and see that people are manufacturing and making stuff in New York," David Ehrenberg, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, said in an interview.

In addition to the two anchor tenants, Brooklyn Brewery and Russ & Daughters, the building will also be home to outposts of Brooklyn Greenery, a Prospect-Lefferts Gardens juice joint; Rustik Tavern, a Bed-Stuy comfort food spot; The Food Sermon, an acclaimed Caribbean restaurant in Crown Heights; Tiny Drumsticks, a commercial kitchen-for-rent and caterer; We Rub You, a Korean BBQ stand that started at Smorgasburg; and Grandchamps, a Bed-Stuy Haitian restaurant.

All of those restaurants will manufacture food or beverages on-site, as well as offering them for sale to people who want to eat and drink at Building 77. The Navy Yard says Building 77 will create about 3,000 jobs, about 150 in the food hall.

The Navy Yard, aimed at housing high-quality manufacturing jobs, is home to 7,000 workers, a number that will soon grow to 16,000 people in need of good lunch options each day -- so seeking food companies that would both create food manufacturing jobs and serve food to employees was a way to "have your cake and eat it, too," Ehrenberg joked.

Rawlston Williams, owner of The Food Sermon, said he will use the new space to create deeper flavors -- cooking over wood, for example -- as well as to make and bottle hot sauces, teas and juices. The Food Sermon also cater from Building 77.

“Sometimes the space dictates to you what you can do,” he said in an interview, noting his original intention was to run catering out of the Crown Heights restaurant. “It just took off at such a level where the community responded in such a way that we had to adjust and become a restaurant instead of a catering place. This opportunity with the Brooklyn Navy Yard allows us to do all of the above and then some.”

And for Williams, that’s a dream come true.

“I was a little boy from the Caribbean who migrated to the United States and who really just wanted to do something, so that you could just have a decent name,” he said. “To really have this opportunity to do something even bigger, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Here’s a look at the restaurants and vendors — including the anchor tenants and two other kiosks — that will set up shop in Building 77, opening in mid-2017.

The Food Sermon will dole out Caribbean-inspired food, hot sauces, teas, juices and more -- and bring an estimated 10 jobs to its 1,277 square-foot space. (Credit: Nicholas Doyle)

Fans of the Prospect-Lefferts Gardens healthy food emporium will have another outpost to visit in Building 77, where you'll be able to enjoy smoothies, salads, juices, acai bowls and breakfast and lunch items. The company plans to create six new jobs in the 580-square-foot space. (Credit: The Brooklyn Greenery)

This is Brooklyn, so it should be no surprise there's even more Caribbean food on tap -- this time from Grandchamps, a Haitian restaurant that began in Bed-Stuy under husband-and-wife team Shawn and Sabrina Brockman. There will be coffee, tea, Haitian breakfast and lunch and lots of Haitian culture at the 630-square-foot Building 77 space, slated to create 12 jobs. (Credit: Grandchamps)

At Bed-Stuy-based Rustik Tavern, owner Frantz Metellus serves up comfort food, cocktails and community partnerships with schools and non-profits, something expected to continue at the 592-square-foot Building 77 outpost of the restaurant and bar, where there will be 12 new jobs. (Credit: Rustik Tavern)

You might know We Rub You from Smorgasburg, where owners Ann and Janet Chung, sisters, have doled out Korean BBQ sliders. At Building 77, they'll offer Korean lunch takeout -- and will manufacture an expanded line of Korean BBQ sauces and condiments to be sold worldwide. The 2,026-square-foot space is estimated to be home to 10 to 15 new jobs. (Credit: We Rub You)

In addition to the manufacturing spaces, Building 77 will also be home to a few kiosks representing companies manufacturing elsewhere in the complex, like Mast Brothers Chocolate. The company makes its pricey candy bars at the Green Manufacturing Center. (Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton)

Brooklyn Roasting Company is another Navy Yard local, with a factory set to open at the Green Manufacturing Center, which will sell coffee and more from a Building 77 kiosk. (Credit: Linda Rosier)

And then there are the anchor tenants, like Brooklyn Brewery, which will build a 75,000-square-foot facility at Building 77 -- housing a rooftop beer garden, headquarters and 30,000 square feet of manufacturing jobs, creating an estimated 30 jobs. (Credit: Marvel Architects & Davis Brody Bond)

