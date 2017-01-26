The Bryant Park Whole Foods will offer much more than groceries.
The supermarket will feature three seated venues for dining, as well as food carts, quick self-service options and more in-house items like Detroit-style pizza and toasts.
Here’s what’s on tap for food offerings at the Bryant Park Whole Foods, all located on the second floor.
Harbor Bar
Whole Foods partnered with Daniel Boulud for a signature dish at this raw bar, which will also feature lobster rolls, oyster towers, 24 beers on tap, wine and cocktails. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)
Frankies Spuntino
The Franks -- aka Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo -- behind Frankies 457 and 570 bring their signature pastas, like cavatelli with sausage, sandwiches and salads. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)
Kano by Genji Sushi
The long-time Whole Foods partner, Genji Sushi, will offer traditional Japanese omakase. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)
ADVERTISEMENT
Seed + Mill and Simi + Smith
Seed + Mill, the tahini specialists, which also have a cart in a New Jersey Whole Foods, will sell a variety of handmade halva, jars of warm tahini and its tahini goat milk ice cream. At Simi + Smith, you'll find Turkish-style artisanal breads, such as simit -- a sesame-covered bread served with feta cheese and sliced olives. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)
Digital Kiosks
Italian sandwiches, Jewish-style sandwiches, Nashville-style hot chicken, and Indian-inspired Indie Bowls, pictured, created in partnership with chef Hari Nayak, will be available to order via digital kiosks. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)
Pizza, toasts and more
A selection of on-trend toasts, with toppings like avocado and almond butter and jam, will be available inside the bakery, which features a bread wall. Detroit-style square pizza will also make its Whole Foods debut at the Bryant Park location. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)