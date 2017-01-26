The Bryant Park Whole Foods will offer much more than groceries.

The supermarket will feature three seated venues for dining, as well as food carts, quick self-service options and more in-house items like Detroit-style pizza and toasts.

Here’s what’s on tap for food offerings at the Bryant Park Whole Foods, all located on the second floor.

Harbor Bar Whole Foods partnered with Daniel Boulud for a signature dish at this raw bar, which will also feature lobster rolls, oyster towers, 24 beers on tap, wine and cocktails. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market) Whole Foods partnered with Daniel Boulud for a signature dish at this raw bar, which will also feature lobster rolls, oyster towers, 24 beers on tap, wine and cocktails. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)

Frankies Spuntino The Franks -- aka Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo -- behind Frankies 457 and 570 bring their signature pastas, like cavatelli with sausage, sandwiches and salads. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market) The Franks -- aka Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo -- behind Frankies 457 and 570 bring their signature pastas, like cavatelli with sausage, sandwiches and salads. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)

Kano by Genji Sushi The long-time Whole Foods partner, Genji Sushi, will offer traditional Japanese omakase. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market) The long-time Whole Foods partner, Genji Sushi, will offer traditional Japanese omakase. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)

Seed + Mill and Simi + Smith Seed + Mill, the tahini specialists, which also have a cart in a New Jersey Whole Foods, will sell a variety of handmade halva, jars of warm tahini and its tahini goat milk ice cream. At Simi + Smith, you'll find Turkish-style artisanal breads, such as simit -- a sesame-covered bread served with feta cheese and sliced olives. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market) Seed + Mill, the tahini specialists, which also have a cart in a New Jersey Whole Foods, will sell a variety of handmade halva, jars of warm tahini and its tahini goat milk ice cream. At Simi + Smith, you'll find Turkish-style artisanal breads, such as simit -- a sesame-covered bread served with feta cheese and sliced olives. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)

Digital Kiosks Italian sandwiches, Jewish-style sandwiches, Nashville-style hot chicken, and Indian-inspired Indie Bowls, pictured, created in partnership with chef Hari Nayak, will be available to order via digital kiosks. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market) Italian sandwiches, Jewish-style sandwiches, Nashville-style hot chicken, and Indian-inspired Indie Bowls, pictured, created in partnership with chef Hari Nayak, will be available to order via digital kiosks. (Credit: Jennifer Heal/Whole Foods Market)