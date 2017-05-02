There’s a new place to get your wellness latte.

Athleisure retailer Bandier has teamed up with plant-based beverage company Califia Farms for a monthlong pop-up.

Califia Cafe takes over the second floor of Bandier’s Flatiron store, with a counter making a variety of lattes (all $3) using Califia Farms Almondmilk.

In addition to an almond milk latte, the cafe has teamed up with Bluestone Lane to offer espresso-less beet and golden (turmeric) lattes, as well as matcha lattes, using Califia’s nut milk.

Guests can also grab bottled drinks to go, from cold brew coffee to Califia Farms’ new protein-packed Almondmilk line with maca powder — perfect after a workout at Bandier’s third-floor Studio B.

The pop-up is the first of its kind for the California-based beverage brand, which can be found in stores such as Whole Foods, Target and Fairway.

This is just the latest pop-up in Bandier’s space, which in the past has teamed up with companies such as Jus by Julie, and is one of several spots around the city offering the superfood-based lattes.

“Califia Farms Almondmilk has long been a personal favorite of mine and I’m looking forward to being able to explore some of their most recent innovations,” Bandier founder Jennifer Bandier said in a statement.

Califia Cafe runs through May 31, hours 8 a.m.-3 p.m. through Sunday, then varied hours the rest of the month; 164 Fifth Ave., second floor, 646-360-3345, bandier.com