Canal Street's 12,000-square-foot retail market just got its own food hall with a dozen local vendors serving up Korean barbecue, boba tea and sushi burritos.

Canal Street Food Hall, opened to the public Monday next to the Canal Street Market, which opened in December 2016.

The indoor food fall feels spacious with its lofty ceilings, and booths line the hall on both sides with seating in the back.

Vendors include Ippudo Kuro-Obi offering take-away soup and ramen dishes, and Davey’s Ice Cream, serving up flavors like Thai iced tea and matcha.

Chris Jaeckle, chef and founder of Uma Temakeria, the Manhattan eatery that introduced New York City to its first “sushi burrito,” said the food hall brings much-needed, quality eats to an area inundated with fast food.

“It’s a massively underserved environment,” Jaeckle said of the Canal Street food scene. “There’s no other pockets of New York that are underserved as much in terms of the caliber of food.”

Canal Food Hall is located at 265 Canal St. in Manhattan, and is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

