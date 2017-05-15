Canal Street's 12,000-square-foot retail market just got its own food hall with a dozen local vendors serving up Korean barbecue, boba tea and sushi burritos.

Canal Street Food Hall, opened to the public Monday next to the Canal Street Market, which opened in December 2016.

The indoor food fall feels spacious with its lofty ceilings, and booths line the hall on both sides with seating in the back.

Vendors include Ippudo Kuro-Obi offering take-away soup and ramen dishes, and Davey’s Ice Cream, serving up flavors like Thai iced tea and matcha.

Chris Jaeckle, chef and founder of Uma Temakeria, the Manhattan eatery that introduced New York City to its first “sushi burrito,” said the food hall brings much-needed, quality eats to an area inundated with fast food.

“It’s a massively underserved environment,” Jaeckle said of the Canal Street food scene. “There’s no other pockets of New York that are underserved as much in terms of the caliber of food.”

Canal Food Hall is located at 265 Canal St. in Manhattan, and is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Uma Temakeria's sushi hand rolls before they're wrapped up at Canal Street Market.

Fresh & Co, the main, big-name lunch chain represented at the market, is offering a selection of salads and grain bowls at its Canal Street Food Hall location.

Oppa offers a Canal Street Food Hall exclusive bulgogi marinated steak sandwich, as well as other Korean barbecue dishes at the market.

Though many cuisines are represented, it seems that matcha is a flavor favorite for vendors. Boba Guys uses the green tea powder in many of its drinks, and Davey's currently offers a matcha green tea ice cream.

Besides matcha, Davey's Ice Cream owner David Yoo said the food hall brings a cosmopolitan experience to Chinatown.

"It's a very unique place, right between Chinatown proper and SoHo proper," Yoo said. "It's interesting to see it all together -- the blend of cuisines."

Creating a meeting point of different cultures was a draw for Tammy Na, one of the partners of the New York Boba Guys locations, who's pictured pouring matcha into the bubble tea brand's Strawberry Matcha Latte.

"Our mission for Boba Guys has been bridging cultures, and Canal Street is the perfect place to combine those cultures," Na said. "We're in a location where it's visible to a lot of people around the world as well as locals."

Besides bringing together a variety of vendors for the food hall, local eateries The Izakaya and Samurice have a joint station at Canal Street Market, serving up authentic Japanese dishes including Izakaya curry rice, drip miso soup and fish Nan Ban.

Before you explore Canal Street Market -- food is not allowed near the retail vendors -- take a seat, or stand around the communal tables in the back of the food hall to chow down.