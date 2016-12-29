The iconic Carnegie Deli location on Seventh Avenue

The iconic Carnegie Deli location on Seventh Avenue in midtown, open since 1937, will close its doors at the end of 2016. But New Yorkers will still be able to get the famous sandwiches at its Madison Square Garden location. Pictured: The Yacel family, on vacation from Australia, dine at Carnegie Deli on Oct. 3, 2016. (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

