New York City’s streets might get a bit rowdier this week.

Australia Day is Jan. 26, and with thousands of Aussie expats calling The Big Apple home, celebrate they will.

They’re not lacking in the creature comforts of home here, either; from smashed avo on toast to flat whites, the Australian culinary influence is strong.

Get in on the action this Thursday at one of these fair dinkum Aussie haunts.

Bluestone Lane Start your day with a $2 flat white at any of Bluestone Lane's 10 cafes and coffee shops around town. For those with a sweet tooth, why not try a lamington or caramel slice -- two classic Aussie treats. Also at its cafes, fill up on meat pies and sausages rolls and drink up a selection of Australian beers and wines during an all-day happy hour. (Various locations, bluestonelaneny.com) (Credit: Bluestone Lane/Ben Hider) Start your day with a $2 flat white at any of Bluestone Lane's 10 cafes and coffee shops around town. For those with a sweet tooth, why not try a lamington or caramel slice -- two classic Aussie treats. Also at its cafes, fill up on meat pies and sausages rolls and drink up a selection of Australian beers and wines during an all-day happy hour. (Various locations, bluestonelaneny.com) (Credit: Bluestone Lane/Ben Hider)

The Australian This midtown bar will get the party started early on Wednesday at 8 p.m., when the holiday hits Australian time, with a listening party to Aussie radio station Triple J and its annual Hottest 100 countdown of the most popular (and mostly indie) songs of the previous year. Then on Thursday, from noon to 3 p.m., iconic Australian winemakers Penfolds will host wine tastings with sommelier DLynn Proctor. There will also be traditional Aussie "pub grub" like chicken parmas, sausage rolls and kangaroo, and plenty of Australian beer, from Tasmanian James Boags to South Australian icon Coopers, on hand. (20 W. 38th St., 212-869-8601, theaustraliannyc.com) (Credit: The Australian via Instagram) This midtown bar will get the party started early on Wednesday at 8 p.m., when the holiday hits Australian time, with a listening party to Aussie radio station Triple J and its annual Hottest 100 countdown of the most popular (and mostly indie) songs of the previous year. Then on Thursday, from noon to 3 p.m., iconic Australian winemakers Penfolds will host wine tastings with sommelier DLynn Proctor. There will also be traditional Aussie "pub grub" like chicken parmas, sausage rolls and kangaroo, and plenty of Australian beer, from Tasmanian James Boags to South Australian icon Coopers, on hand. (20 W. 38th St., 212-869-8601, theaustraliannyc.com) (Credit: The Australian via Instagram)

Burke & Wills Modern Australian fare takes center stage at this Upper West Side restaurant, which is offering a five-course prix-fixe menu ($65, $105 with wine pairings) on Thursday. Options range from barramundi with braised rainbow chard to Australian lamb rack. (226 W. 79th St., 646-823-9251, burkeandwillsny.com) (Credit: Burke & Wills) Modern Australian fare takes center stage at this Upper West Side restaurant, which is offering a five-course prix-fixe menu ($65, $105 with wine pairings) on Thursday. Options range from barramundi with braised rainbow chard to Australian lamb rack. (226 W. 79th St., 646-823-9251, burkeandwillsny.com) (Credit: Burke & Wills)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Flinders Lane A four-course tasting menu will be on offer Thursday at this East Village joint, reflective of Australia's multicultural cuisine. For $50 per person, guests can dine on Australian kingfish sashimi, prawns, Victorian beefcheek and a passionfruit and mango pavlova -- a classic Aussie meringue-based dessert. (162 Ave. A, 212-228-6900, flinderslane-nyc.com) (Credit: Flinders Lane) A four-course tasting menu will be on offer Thursday at this East Village joint, reflective of Australia's multicultural cuisine. For $50 per person, guests can dine on Australian kingfish sashimi, prawns, Victorian beefcheek and a passionfruit and mango pavlova -- a classic Aussie meringue-based dessert. (162 Ave. A, 212-228-6900, flinderslane-nyc.com) (Credit: Flinders Lane)