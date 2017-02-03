It's chicken wing season.

Wings are the quintessential Super Bowl snack -- but these hot, crispy finger foods are perfect for spicing up your entire winter. Little offers the same satisfaction as pulling apart a perfectly fried (or smoked!) wing, leaving behind only bones.

Buffalo wings are a beloved bar food -- and for many pub grub gourmands there's no reason to mess with that classic, spicy and buttery sauce -- but the city has plenty of wing flavors and styles to offer.

Here's a look at some of the best, right in time for the big game -- or whenever you want to embrace your inner carnivore.

The classic Buffalo: Blondie's NYC Buffalo wings and sports bars just go together. They're big, they're juicy, they're slathered in sauce, they're served with the requisite celery, carrots and blue cheese dressing. Pick your heat preference (or opt for honey BBQ if the mere thought of Buffalo is too spicy for you) and dig in. Order a bucket of 50 (all good things ought to be available by the bucketful) and leave a boneyard in your wake. (212 W. 79th St., Manhattan, 212-362-4360) (Credit: Blondie's NYC) Buffalo wings and sports bars just go together. They're big, they're juicy, they're slathered in sauce, they're served with the requisite celery, carrots and blue cheese dressing. Pick your heat preference (or opt for honey BBQ if the mere thought of Buffalo is too spicy for you) and dig in. Order a bucket of 50 (all good things ought to be available by the bucketful) and leave a boneyard in your wake. (212 W. 79th St., Manhattan, 212-362-4360) (Credit: Blondie's NYC)

Korean-style: BonChon Two is better than one, and Korean-style chicken is fried twice -- hence its ridiculously crispy texture. Choose your chicken -- wings, drums or strips (or a combo of wings and drums) and your sauce -- soy garlic or spicy, or half-and-half. Then bite through that perfect skin for a burst of garlicky or spicy goodness. The hot wings are hot -- but they come with pickled raddish to cool things down. (Multiple locations, bonchon.com) (Credit: BonChon via Facebook) Two is better than one, and Korean-style chicken is fried twice -- hence its ridiculously crispy texture. Choose your chicken -- wings, drums or strips (or a combo of wings and drums) and your sauce -- soy garlic or spicy, or half-and-half. Then bite through that perfect skin for a burst of garlicky or spicy goodness. The hot wings are hot -- but they come with pickled raddish to cool things down. (Multiple locations, bonchon.com) (Credit: BonChon via Facebook)

Fried with sauce on the side: Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken Maybe you're not feeling saucy today. Head to Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken for its behemoth chicken wings, perfectly fried and juicy. Dress them yourself -- with honey, hot sauce, barbecue sauce, honey mustard -- there's a sprawling selection available for fans of do-it-yourself wing dressing. (28 E. 1st St., Manhattan, blueribbonfriedchicken.com) (Credit: Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken) Maybe you're not feeling saucy today. Head to Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken for its behemoth chicken wings, perfectly fried and juicy. Dress them yourself -- with honey, hot sauce, barbecue sauce, honey mustard -- there's a sprawling selection available for fans of do-it-yourself wing dressing. (28 E. 1st St., Manhattan, blueribbonfriedchicken.com) (Credit: Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken)

Alabama white sauce: Blue Smoke These smoked wings are slathered in Alabama white sauce -- that mayo-based concoction you probably remember from its starring role in an episode of Aziz Ansari's "Master of None." The sauce is creamy but still packs the heat of horseradish and cayenne. (116 E. 27th St. and 255 Vesey St., Manhattan, bluesmoke.com) (Credit: Liz Clayman) These smoked wings are slathered in Alabama white sauce -- that mayo-based concoction you probably remember from its starring role in an episode of Aziz Ansari's "Master of None." The sauce is creamy but still packs the heat of horseradish and cayenne. (116 E. 27th St. and 255 Vesey St., Manhattan, bluesmoke.com) (Credit: Liz Clayman)