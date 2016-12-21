Christmas comes but once a year — as do limited-edition treats.
Enjoy these creative takes on the holiday while you still can.
Doughnut Plant’s Christmas tree doughnut
This impressive tree-shaped doughnut is coated with a mint glaze and filled with chocolate mint pudding. $4.50/each, available until 5 p.m. Dec. 24; multiple locations, doughnutplant.com (Credit: Doughnut Plant)
Schmackary’s cookie cups
These holiday-themed cookie cups, in funfetti or chocolate, are topped with a Santa hat, Christmas tree and, if you're feeling naughty, a Grinch. $3/each, available for December; 362 W. 45th St., 646-801-9866, schmackarys.com (Credit: Schmackary’s)
Bouchon Bakery’s gingerbread people
The seasonal offerings at Thomas Keller's bakery include its decorated gingerbread cookies. $7.50/two, available through Jan. 1; Rockefeller Center, One Rockefeller Plaza, 212-782-3890, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, third floor, 212-823-9366, thomaskeller.com (Credit: Deborah Jones)
Epicerie Boulud’s Snowpeeps
These little marshmallow peeps make a great stocking stuffer. $7.50/five, available for December; Lincoln Center, 1900 Broadway, 212-595-9606, Plaza Food Hall, 1 W. 59th St., 212-794-2825, World Trade Center Oculus, 185 Greenwich St. - LL 4000, 212-595-9605, epicerieboulud.com (Credit: Epicerie Boulud)
The Good Batch’s peppermint meringue kisses
Tis the season for peppermint, and these little meringue kisses are perfectly festive. Grab some holiday cookies like chocolate peanut butter thumbprints while you're at the Brooklyn bakery, too. $2/each, $5/three, available now through at least Christmas; 936 Fulton St., Bed-Stuy, 718-622-4000, thegoodbatch.com (Credit: Instagram/ The Good Batch)