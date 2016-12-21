Christmas comes but once a year — as do limited-edition treats.

Enjoy these creative takes on the holiday while you still can.

Doughnut Plant’s Christmas tree doughnut This impressive tree-shaped doughnut is coated with a mint glaze and filled with chocolate mint pudding. $4.50/each, available until 5 p.m. Dec. 24; multiple locations, doughnutplant.com (Credit: Doughnut Plant) This impressive tree-shaped doughnut is coated with a mint glaze and filled with chocolate mint pudding. $4.50/each, available until 5 p.m. Dec. 24; multiple locations, doughnutplant.com (Credit: Doughnut Plant)

Schmackary’s cookie cups These holiday-themed cookie cups, in funfetti or chocolate, are topped with a Santa hat, Christmas tree and, if you're feeling naughty, a Grinch. $3/each, available for December; 362 W. 45th St., 646-801-9866, schmackarys.com (Credit: Schmackary’s) These holiday-themed cookie cups, in funfetti or chocolate, are topped with a Santa hat, Christmas tree and, if you're feeling naughty, a Grinch. $3/each, available for December; 362 W. 45th St., 646-801-9866, schmackarys.com (Credit: Schmackary’s)

Bouchon Bakery’s gingerbread people The seasonal offerings at Thomas Keller's bakery include its decorated gingerbread cookies. $7.50/two, available through Jan. 1; Rockefeller Center, One Rockefeller Plaza, 212-782-3890, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, third floor, 212-823-9366, thomaskeller.com (Credit: Deborah Jones) The seasonal offerings at Thomas Keller's bakery include its decorated gingerbread cookies. $7.50/two, available through Jan. 1; Rockefeller Center, One Rockefeller Plaza, 212-782-3890, Time Warner Center, 10 Columbus Circle, third floor, 212-823-9366, thomaskeller.com (Credit: Deborah Jones)

Epicerie Boulud’s Snowpeeps These little marshmallow peeps make a great stocking stuffer. $7.50/five, available for December; Lincoln Center, 1900 Broadway, 212-595-9606, Plaza Food Hall, 1 W. 59th St., 212-794-2825, World Trade Center Oculus, 185 Greenwich St. - LL 4000, 212-595-9605, epicerieboulud.com (Credit: Epicerie Boulud) These little marshmallow peeps make a great stocking stuffer. $7.50/five, available for December; Lincoln Center, 1900 Broadway, 212-595-9606, Plaza Food Hall, 1 W. 59th St., 212-794-2825, World Trade Center Oculus, 185 Greenwich St. - LL 4000, 212-595-9605, epicerieboulud.com (Credit: Epicerie Boulud)