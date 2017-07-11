The city’s food hall explosion continues this week, and it’s Financial District office workers who will be swarming this latest destination.
City Acres Market officially opened its second location at 70 Pine St. Tuesday (after a "soft" opening on Friday), with sandwich and salad counters, hot and cold food bars, a downstairs supermarket, and stalls for five popular vendors: Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, Vanessa’s Dumpling House, JuiceBrothers, The Cinnamon Snail and Beyond Sushi.
“This is basically a one-stop shop for everybody,” said Bibi Janus, a founder of the cold-press juice seller JuiceBrothers who does marketing for City Acres. “You can get your smoothies upstairs and if your other half wants to have dumplings and pizza, that’s fine.”
The company that opened its flagship store in Williamsburg in Dec. 2013 aims to feed FiDi’s sizeable lunch crowd, then equip them with groceries at the workday’s end: “After work, we definitely want them to come back and shop again,” Janus said.
That positions City Market someplace between the legion of new food halls like the DeKalb Market Hall, the Pennsy, the Bowery Market and the Canal Street Food Hall, and Whole Foods, which puts a similar focus on take-home prepared foods, stand-alone counters for meats and seafood, and locally sourced, organic produce.
One thing that stands out about this shop, in Janus’ opinion, is its effort to cater to vegans: JuiceBrothers, Beyond Sushi and The Cinnamon Snail specialize in vegan juices, sushi and baked goods and sandwiches, respectively. City Market also employs an in-house vegan chef.
Take a tour of the new space and its tasty offerings below:
The food hall is located at the corner of Pine and Pearl streets
The first of those vendors you'll see after entering...
Beyond Sushi is one stall over
Across the aisle from sushi is a cold food bar
Around the corner is a hot food bar with a few vegan dishes...
If you're looking for something decidedly less healthy...
As for late-night eats...
And Vanessa's Dumpling House...
Head downstairs to do your food shopping
The produce stocked here is locally sourced and mostly organic
In the market, you have your choice of brand-name and upscale products
Speaking of the butcher, take notes of the tiles above the counter
When you're done with all your shopping, check out here
