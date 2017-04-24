It’s time to dust off your seersucker suits and outlandish hats.

The Kentucky Derby is on May 6. And although the annual race is held more than 700 miles away at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, there are plenty of ways to get in the spirit right here in New York City.

Whether you’re all about the mint juleps, Southern eats or the horses, here’s where to watch the greatest two minutes in sports. And it goes without saying, your finest Derby day attire is strongly encouraged.

Maison Premiere

This Williamsburg bar's annual Kentucky Derby party brings
This Williamsburg bar's annual Kentucky Derby party brings together live music and good eats. The race will be broadcast over the radio airwaves. Oh, and there will be mint juleps, of course. Have a classic or try a riff stirred up by a Maison bartender. 298 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn, 2 to 8 p.m., free entry, maisonpremiere.com (Credit: Maison Premiere)

Saxon + Parole

The restaurant takes its name from two 19th-century
The restaurant takes its name from two 19th-century racehorses that competed in the Kentucky Derby, so, naturally, it's hosting a party. Indulge in derby-style food, including fried chicken, cornbread, oysters, seafood towers and roasted pigs. 316 Bowery, Manhattan, 3 to 7 p.m., $120, saxonandparole.com (Credit: AvroKO Hospitality Group)

Watermark Bar

Is it even a Derby day party without
Is it even a Derby day party without a hat contest? This one comes with a $200 top prize. While you wait for the big race, try your luck at corn hole toss and other games. The family-friendly affair will also feature face painting and balloon hat sculpting. RSVP at eventbrite.com. 78 South St., Manhattan, noon to 10 p.m., $69-$89, watermarkny.com (Credit: Watermark Bar via Facebook)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

21 Club

Sip on mint juleps and Champagne, nosh on
Sip on mint juleps and Champagne, nosh on bar bites like mini hot browns and mini pecan pie and try your hand at prizes for picking the winning horse. Don't miss the opportunity to take a selfie with the restaurant's lawn jockeys. 21 W. 52nd St., Manhattan, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., $65 (includes two drinks, bar bites and games), 21club.com (Credit: 21 Club)

Berg'n

Come thirsty. Berg'n promises a mountain of mint
Come thirsty. Berg'n promises a mountain of mint juleps. The fun starts at noon and the race will be shown on the beer hall's big screen at 6:30 p.m. 899 Bergen St., Crown Heights, noon to 11 p.m., free entry, bergn.com (Credit: Brooklyn Flea)

Humboldt & Jackson

Use those savings to splurge on your costume.
Use those savings to splurge on your costume. Aside from mint julep drink specials, the bar will be hosting a best-dressed costume contest. Come race time, watch on a 120-inch projection screen. RSVP at humboldtandjackson@gmail.com. 434 Humboldt St., Williamsburg, 5:30 p.m., free entry, humboldtandjackson.com (Credit: Humboldt and Jackson via Instagram)

Atwood Kitchen & Bar Room

Throw on your best hat and you just
Throw on your best hat and you just might win a free happy hour for up to 40 friends. Atwood will serve $7 margaritas and mint juleps all day to celebrate. RSVP at info@ayshg.com. 986 Second Ave., Manhattan, 4 to 8 p.m., free entry, atwoodny.com (Credit: Oleg March)