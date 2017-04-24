It’s time to dust off your seersucker suits and outlandish hats.

The Kentucky Derby is on May 6. And although the annual race is held more than 700 miles away at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, there are plenty of ways to get in the spirit right here in New York City.

Whether you’re all about the mint juleps, Southern eats or the horses, here’s where to watch the greatest two minutes in sports. And it goes without saying, your finest Derby day attire is strongly encouraged.