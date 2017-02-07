Dessert Goals is ready to serve up seconds.

The massively popular dessert festival -- tickets sold out in just 10 minutes last time -- is coming back to New York City for a spring edition in March.

The festival announced its return plans Tuesday afternoon via e-mail and on Facebook. You can sign up to find out when tickets will be released via the festival's website.

The event will feature 20 of the city's top dessert vendors, and organizers promise "a day of indulgence, deliciousness and stretchy pants." Dessert Goals will once again be held at Dobbin Street in Brooklyn, and will feature special tastings, workshops, access to a rooftop with views of Manhattan, Intelligentsia coffee and an Instagram garden "specifically decorated for dessert photography (#omgdessertgoals)."

Last year's Dessert Goals featured sweets from Taikai ice cream, Doughnut Plant, Baba Cool, Wowfulls and more.

The festival will span two days, March 25 and 26. Food festival fanatics will note that means it overlaps with another over-the-top event hitting the city on March 26: BrunchCon NYC. So if you're really brave (and perhaps really basic), wear your stretchiest leggings and get ready to eat brunch at Grand Prospect Hall and cap it off with some dessert at Dobbin Street.