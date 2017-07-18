Wave goodbye to that summer beach body.

Tickets for the massively popular Dessert Goals festival, returning to New York City for a summer edition in August, go on sale via the festival's website at noon July 19.

Launched last year by Liang Shi and Miraya Berke, two friends with one serious sweet tooth, the festival announced its latest installment last month, warning that tickets typically sell out in minutes.

The event roster curated by Shi and Berke features old standby vendors – Joey Bats, Mini Melanie, Stache of Goods and Rebecca's Cake Pops – as well as newcomers Cupcake Market, Black Tap and Snowdays, each offering at least one treat exclusive to this season's festival. (For Black Tap, that's a miniature version of their Bam Bam shake, which comes topped with Rice Krispies treats, Pop-Tarts and Fruity Pebbles.)

Dessert Goals will again take place at the Brooklyn event space Dobbin St, where foodies can snap photos in an "Instagram garden," sip cold brew from Intelligentsia coffee, cleanse their palettes with savory bites from a "salt bar" and snack on free candy from Dylan's Candy Bar.

The summer festival will span two days, on August 19 and 20. That gives you a month to prepare for the inevitable sugar coma.

A $15 general admission ticket grants you one and a half hours access to the sweets available for purchase. A $50 ticket offers additional entry to an interactive workshop led by such hosts as Spoon University's Lauren Magenta and Underwest Donuts.

A new offer this time around, the $35 "extra sugar rush" ticket gets you into the festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and sends you home with a swag-filled tote bag.