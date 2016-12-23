If you fall asleep with visions of egg nog lattes in your head, you're in luck -- Starbucks is giving out free espresso drinks at a rotating set of stores over the next 10 days.

The coffee chain on Friday announced a 10 Days of Cheer pop-up event, which will be held every day through Jan. 2 (except Christmas Day) from 1 to 2 p.m. During those hours, 100 stores nationwide will give away one free tall espresso drink per customer. That includes holiday treats like the caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte, gingerbread latte and the peppermint mocha, as well as year-round favorites like the flat white and skinny vanilla latte.

Don't fret if there's not a Starbucks near you on the list of participating shops: The stores will change every day. On Friday Dec. 23, four Manhattan stores will be participating at 1 p.m.: at 6th Avenue and Waverly Place, 47th Street and Fifth Avenue, 49th Street and Seventh Avenue and 49th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The stores will also be giving out Cheer Cards, which include special offers like half-off a spice sweet cream cold brew or holiday flat white and free holiday cookies with the purchase of any sized drink.

To find a store near you that's participating, visit starbucks.com/cheer.