A McDonald's on Sixth Avenue is looking to trade in the Golden Arches for the Arc de Triomphe.

The first "French-inspired" U.S. outpost of the fast-food chain has opened in Chelsea, taking its design from the franchise's location on the Champs de Elysee.

"We wanted to create that design and that feel, but with a New York spin on it," P.J. Fonseca, owner of the McDonald's at 809 Sixth Ave., said.

And while it's not exactly as nice as being on Champs de Elysee, the restaurant is nicer than your average McDonald's -- or "MacDo," as the cool kids call it in France. Diners are greeted by a concierge, and can order from self-serve kiosks or at an old-fashioned counter. If you're dining in, you'll be treated to table service. The menu is a little different, too.

"We have a French pastry list," Fonseca said. "We have better espresso, lattes, craft coffee."

There are also new sandwiches on a Signature Crafted menu, with options like pico de gallo and guacamole that can be served atop your choice of a burger, grilled chicken or fried chicken.

It's the only of its kind in the country for now, but it could be the start of a trend.

"The launch of this restaurant model is part of our larger effort to become a modern and progressive burger and breakfast company," Gino Potesta, the vice president and general manager of McDonald's New York Metro Region, said.

Here's a look at the space and, of course, the food.

Self-service kiosks like these line the walls -- with friendly employees offering guidance for those new to them. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Self-service kiosks like these line the walls -- with friendly employees offering guidance for those new to them. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

The menu includes new Signature Crafted sandwiches -- Pico Guacamole, Maple Bacon Dijon and Sweet BBQ with Bacon, which are all customizable to be served on either burgers, grilled chicken or fried chicken. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The menu includes new Signature Crafted sandwiches -- Pico Guacamole, Maple Bacon Dijon and Sweet BBQ with Bacon, which are all customizable to be served on either burgers, grilled chicken or fried chicken. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

The Maple Bacon Dijon burger features maple seasoning, bacon, white cheddar, Dijon mustard and grilled onions. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The Maple Bacon Dijon burger features maple seasoning, bacon, white cheddar, Dijon mustard and grilled onions. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Here's a look inside the Maple Bacon Dijon burger, which costs $5.95. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Here's a look inside the Maple Bacon Dijon burger, which costs $5.95. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Some things change, but others stay the same -- like the classic combo of french fries and ketchup. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Some things change, but others stay the same -- like the classic combo of french fries and ketchup. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

If you're not craving a burger, there's also the McCafe menu -- and a sleek coffee bar. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) If you're not craving a burger, there's also the McCafe menu -- and a sleek coffee bar. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Pastry options include "muffin toppers" in lemon poppy seed, blueberry and chocolate flavors, as well as a cinnamon cream cheese petite pastry. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Pastry options include "muffin toppers" in lemon poppy seed, blueberry and chocolate flavors, as well as a cinnamon cream cheese petite pastry. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

There are also chocolatine -- a fancy way of saying a chocolate crossaint -- and croissants. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) There are also chocolatine -- a fancy way of saying a chocolate crossaint -- and croissants. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

The chocolatines are 99 cents each. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The chocolatines are 99 cents each. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

You can still grab an apple pie in a box, now with a very retro design. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) You can still grab an apple pie in a box, now with a very retro design. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

The classic apple pie has gotten a little bit of an upgrade, with a lattice top. Never fear -- it retains that gooey, sweet, syrupy texture inside and is still served hot. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The classic apple pie has gotten a little bit of an upgrade, with a lattice top. Never fear -- it retains that gooey, sweet, syrupy texture inside and is still served hot. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)