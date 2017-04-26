Put away that loose change — Auntie Anne’s wants to satisfy your salty or sweet snack cravings for free.

The pretzel shop is offering free salted or cinnamon-sugar pretzel twists to customers to celebrate National Pretzel Day. The coupon-only deal kicks off on Wednesday and lasts through Sunday, according to the chain’s website.

And no, you won’t have to visit a mall to pick up a soft-baked treat. There are more than 20 Auntie Anne’s locations across the five boroughs.

To cash in on a tasty freebie coupon, download the free Auntie Anne’s app before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. If your iPhone is full of pictures of your dog that absolutely cannot be deleted to make room for another app, visit auntieannes.com to score a BOGO deal instead.