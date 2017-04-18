Finally, a meal by Daniel Humm that you won’t have to dig into your savings for.

Humm and Will Guidara are opening Made Nice, a fast-casual cousin of Eleven Madison Park and The Nomad, on Monday and they’re offering up free meals this week to celebrate.

Eager eaters can get sneak-peek tastings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday free of charge. A part of Made Nice’s #recipetesting, the spot will offer 100 free dishes to customers daily from 1 p.m. until meals run out, according to a news release.

Three dishes from the new spot’s menu, like the salmon rosti, chicken rice and curry cauliflower, will be chosen each day.

Made Nice will be open at 8 W. 28th St. Mondays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting April 24. Dishes at the budget-friendly spot will range from $12 to $15.