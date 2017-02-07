🎼If you threw a party, invited "Golden Girls" fans you knew, you would see the best spot to meet would be at the new cafe Rue La Rue.🎼

The hotly anticipated Washington Heights cafe has made its debut with a soft opening, Gothamist reported Monday.

The cafe, owned by Michael J. LaRue, includes memorabilia left to him by his late friend Rue McClanahan, Gothamist wrote. McClanahan, of course, played southern belle Blanche Devereaux.

A video posted to the cafe's Facebook page Monday morning showed patrons filling the tables inside, eating and listening to live music.

The cafe has been teasing out glimpses of "Golden Girls"-themed décor and menu items over several months. Despite the last new episode having aired in 1992, the series, about four sassy older ladies living in Miami, retains a devoted a fan base and continues to air in syndication.

Based on what LaRue has posted online, here's a look at what you can expect if you make a trip to the cafe, at 4394 Broadway in Washington Heights.

The cafe promised this "Betty White Cake" would be making a daily appearance on the menu. Also on the menu, of course, is cheesecake, the girls' favorite dish to dish over in the show. (Credit: Rue La Rue via Facebook)

Inside, the walls -- seen here before construction was complete -- are dotted with photographs of the "Golden Girls" themselves. (Credit: Rue La Rue via Facebook )

Rue McClanahan's wardrobe made its way into the cafe -- though LaRue noted, on Facebook along with this photo, that he'd accidentally put the dress on the mannequin (at right) backwards. (Credit: Rue La Rue via Facebook)

Photos to decorate the cafe were chosen from McClanahan's archives, LaRue wrote on Facebook. (Credit: Rue La Rue via Facebook)