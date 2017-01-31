Beyond football, the Super Bowl is synonymous with loaded nachos, fried foods and processed chips — not exactly health-conscious eats.

But for snacks that don’t pack a caloric punch, try these alternative options from local chefs and nutritionists.

Food Matters NYC's Quinoa 'Doritos' Spice mix Ingredients 1 tsp. garlic powder 1 tsp. onion powder 1 tsp. red pepper powder 1⁄2 tsp. green pepper powder 1⁄2 tsp. turmeric 1 tbsp. tomato powder 1 pinch ancho chile powder 2 tbsp. nutritional yeast Chips Ingredients 11⁄2 cup quinoa flour 3⁄4-1 cup water, lukewarm 1 tsp. sea salt Directions Blend all of the spice mix ingredients together in a spice grinder or Vitamix and set aside. In a mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix the quinoa flour and sea salt together. Add water gradually. As the dough gathers into a ball, continue kneading with the hook for 2 minutes. Leave the dough to rest for 1 hour, covered with a damp towel. Pinch off the dough into 11⁄2-inch balls. Dust the counter and rolling pin with quinoa flour. Roll each ball into rounds 8 inches in diameter, the size of a tortilla. Set them aside on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Heat a skillet on low to medium heat. Spray the pan lightly with high heat oil, like canola or safflower oil. Cook each tortilla on one side for 30 seconds on the heated skillet. Then, turn the tortilla over, and heat the other side for another 30 seconds. The tortilla should rise and be golden in color. Remove the quinoa tortilla from the skillet. Allow it to cool. Cut each quinoa tortilla into six triangles. Bake the triangles in the oven at 300 degrees until crispy. Remove them from oven and toss immediately with the spice mix. (Credit: Food Matters NYC)

Michael Anthony's potato salad "My potato salad encompasses a wildly varying number of other ingredients," says Gramercy Tavern and Untitled executive chef Michael Anthony in his cookbook, "V is for Vegetables" (Little, Brown and Company). "Sure, potato salad can be made using only potatoes. But it's so much more satisfying to add other vegetables, such as the sweet potato and rutabaga I use here. Enliven your potato salad with any firm-textured vegetable: on the lighter side, avocado and artichoke; or on the more substantial, carrots, fennel and celery root. Homemade mayonnaise brings these humble ingredients together, and it makes all the difference in this salad. Scatter plenty of fresh herbs over the top before serving." Makes 6 servings Ingredients Salt 1 rutabaga, peeled 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled 1 sweet potato, peeled 2 tbsp. olive oil 2 onions, finely chopped 6 scallions (white and pale green parts), sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 tsp. ground cumin 1 small red onion, minced 2 tbsp. grated fresh horseradish Small handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped 1 1⁄2 tbsp. minced fresh chives 1 recipe mayonnaise (see recipe below) 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar Pepper For the mayonnaise 2 egg yolks 1/2 tbsp. Dijon mustard Salt and pepper 1/2 cup olive oil 1/4 cup peanut or grapeseed oil 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar Fresh lemon juice Secure a medium bowl by placing it in a towel-lined heavy pot just big enough to hold it firmly. Combine the yolks and mustard in the bowl, add salt and pepper and whisk until smooth. Add the olive oil drop by drop while whisking continuously; as the oil incorporates, it forms a nice emulsified mayonnaise. After you've whisked in all the olive oil, slowly whisk in the peanut or grapeseed oil, then add the vinegar and a squeeze of lemon juice. You can make the mayonnaise in a food processor, or by hand for control, especially for a small amount. Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat and add 2 pinches salt. Add the rutabaga and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the Yukon Golds and sweet potatoes and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes more. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and scallions and sweat until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin and a pinch of salt and sweat for another couple minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a large bowl, add the red onions, horseradish, parsley and chives, and stir until combined. Drain the rutabaga and potatoes and remove the skin from the potatoes. Then dice the potatoes and rutabaga. Add them to the onion mixture, along with about two-thirds of the mayonnaise, the vinegar and pepper. Gently stir to combine, adding a little more mayonnaise and/or vinegar if needed. (Credit: Little, Brown and Company) Makes 6 servings Ingredients Salt 1 rutabaga, peeled 4 Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled 1 sweet potato, peeled 2 tbsp. olive oil 2 onions, finely chopped 6 scallions (white and pale green parts), sliced 2 cloves garlic, minced 1/2 tsp. ground cumin 1 small red onion, minced 2 tbsp. grated fresh horseradish Small handful fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped 1 1⁄2 tbsp. minced fresh chives 1 recipe mayonnaise (see recipe below) 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar Pepper For the mayonnaise 2 egg yolks 1/2 tbsp. Dijon mustard Salt and pepper 1/2 cup olive oil 1/4 cup peanut or grapeseed oil 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar Fresh lemon juice Secure a medium bowl by placing it in a towel-lined heavy pot just big enough to hold it firmly. Combine the yolks and mustard in the bowl, add salt and pepper and whisk until smooth. Add the olive oil drop by drop while whisking continuously; as the oil incorporates, it forms a nice emulsified mayonnaise. After you've whisked in all the olive oil, slowly whisk in the peanut or grapeseed oil, then add the vinegar and a squeeze of lemon juice. You can make the mayonnaise in a food processor, or by hand for control, especially for a small amount. Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat and add 2 pinches salt. Add the rutabaga and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the Yukon Golds and sweet potatoes and simmer until tender, about 30 minutes more. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and scallions and sweat until softened, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic, cumin and a pinch of salt and sweat for another couple minutes. Transfer the onion mixture to a large bowl, add the red onions, horseradish, parsley and chives, and stir until combined. Drain the rutabaga and potatoes and remove the skin from the potatoes. Then dice the potatoes and rutabaga. Add them to the onion mixture, along with about two-thirds of the mayonnaise, the vinegar and pepper. Gently stir to combine, adding a little more mayonnaise and/or vinegar if needed. (Credit: Little, Brown and Company) (Credit: Little, Brown and Company)

Seamore's guacamole "Guacamole is one of the best snacks for the Super Bowl, because avocado is one of the most incredible super foods on the planet," says Seamore's chef Michael Chernow. "It's a very healthy fat that we all need in our day-to-day diet. And, it happens to be insanely delicious with the most incredible creamy texture." Makes 3-4 servings Ingredients 5 corn tortillas 3 medium-sized avocados 2 tsp. finely chopped jalapeño 1 bunch of cilantro 1 lime (juice only) Extra-virgin olive oil Salt Pepper Directions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a nonstick baking sheet, place tortillas and drizzle extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper. Bake for 4 minutes, turn tortillas over and cook for another 4 minutes until tortillas are nice and crispy. Cut each tortilla into 4 triangular pieces. Slice avocados in half lengthwise. Peel the skin and remove the pit. Place avocados in a large mixing bowl. Add fresh lime juice, chopped cilantro, jalapeños and a dash of salt. Mash ingredients with a fork and mix until smooth and creamy. Taste and season with more salt if necessary. Serve with tortilla pieces. (Credit: Alexander Stein)

Food Matters NYC's Sweet potato hummus Makes 6 servings Ingredients 3 medium sweet potatoes 1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil 2 tsp. water 1 cup cooked chickpeas 2 tbsp. tahini 1 tbsp. lemon juice 1⁄4 tsp. lemon zest 1⁄4 tsp. ground cumin 1⁄4 tsp. ground coriander Sea salt and pepper to taste. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Directions Poke holes in the sweet potatoes and bake them for 45 minutes or until soft. Allow the sweet potatoes to cool. Place the sweet potatoes, oil, water, chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, lemon zest, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse the mixture until smooth and creamy. Serve with sliced vegetables, whole grain bread or any other healthful food of your choice. (Credit: Food Matters NYC)

12 Chairs Cafe's hummus "Hummus is considered a super food," says 12 Chairs Cafe owner and chef Shimon Maman. "Consisting mainly of chickpeas, lemon and olive oil, it is rich in minerals and vitamins, is a great source of protein, high in fiber and has omega-3 fatty acids, without any cholesterol. A plate of hummus is a great and healthy full meal, either for breakfast, lunch or dinner." Makes 5 servings Ingredients 32 oz. of bagged garbanzo beans 2 tsp. baking soda 16 oz. tahini 4 tsp. olive oil 1/2 tsp. lime salt 1/2 tsp. salt Olive oil, parsley and paprika to garnish Directions Rinse chickpeas several times until water is transparent. Soak overnight in water with baking soda. Put chickpeas in a pot and cover with water. Boil the water, then simmer for 3-5 hours, until the chickpeas get soft. Continue to check the water level and consistency every 30 minutes (you may need to add more water as it boils). Refrigerate chickpeas for at least 3 hours. Run chickpeas in a food processor for a few minutes, until smooth. Add half of the tahini and run for two more minutes. Add the rest of the tahini and run until smooth. Mix in salt and lime salt. Garnish with a touch of olive oil, parsley and paprika. (Credit: 12 Chairs Cafe)

Cacio e pepe popcorn By Marco Canora, Hearth Elevate your popcorn with this pasta-inspired recipe, featured in Canora's new cookbook "A Good Food Day," which trades butter for salty cheese and black pepper for flavor. Makes about 10 cups 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil 1/2 cup organic popcorn kernels 1/2 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper In a large high-sided pot with a tightfitting lid, heat 2 tbsp. of the olive oil over high heat. Drop in a couple of kernels. When those pop, add the rest of the kernels, cover and shake the pot so the kernels get coated in oil. Continue shaking back and forth over the burner until the popping slows down, 3 to 4 minutes. Pour the hot popcorn (it needs to be hot or the cheese won't stick) into a large bowl and quickly add the Pecorino, the remaining 2 tbsp. olive oil, a pinch of salt and a heavy shower of black pepper. Use your hands to toss everything together. Dig in immediately. (Credit: Michael Harlan Turkell)

Food Matters NYC's Buffalo chicken wings with "blue cheese" dipping sauce Makes 4 servings Buffalo wing sauce: Ingredients 1 tbsp. of olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 medium carrot, finely chopped 1 large or 2 small red bell pepper, finely chopped 2 stalks of celery, finely chopped 2 jalapeno peppers (with seeds, finely chopped 1⁄4 tbsp. tomato paste 1 tsp. cayenne pepper 1⁄2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes 11⁄4 cups apple cider vinegar 2 tsp. sea salt 2 cups water Directions Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, pepper and celery and cook, stirring, until softened (but not brown), about 15 minutes. Add jalapenos, tomato paste, cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes and stir for 30 seconds. Add vinegar, salt and water and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 20 minutes. Let cool. Transfer mixture to a blender and puree on high speed until smooth. "Blue cheese" dipping sauce Ingredients 1 cup raw cashews (5 oz.) 11⁄4 cups water 1 tbsp. flat-leaf parsley, chopped 5 tsp. nutritional yeast 4 tsp. apple cider vinegar 2 tsp. lemon juice 2 tsp. sea salt 1⁄4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper Directions Place cashews and water in a medium bowl and soak for 30 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add remaining ingredients and blend well. Chill for 30 minutes. Buffalo chicken wings 3 lb. chicken wings, tips removed, split into drumettes and flats 2 tbsp. vegetable oil 2 tsp. kosher salt 1 cup buffalo wing sauce Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss wings with oil to coat. Spread wings evenly on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 30 minutes. Turn over wings and cook for an additional 20 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Meanwhile, heat buffalo wing sauce in a small saucepan over medium heat until warmed through. In a large bowl, toss wings with buffalo wing sauce to coat. Serve with dipping sauce. (Credit: Food Matters NYC)

Wild mushroom kabobs By Cassandra Quinlan-Ashford, The Skylark These vegetable-based skewers pack a lot of flavor in small bites, thanks to a sun-dried tomato compote and truffle cheese. Serves 4 2 cups balsamic vinegar 6 large portobello mushroom caps 1 sprig thyme 4 oz. extra-virgin olive oil 1 large fennel bulb 4 oz. sun-dried tomatoes 1/2 lb. large shiitake mushrooms (cleaned and stems removed) 1 oz. truffle asiago (can sub Parmesan) Salt and pepper 12 four-inch skewers Over medium low heat, reduce balsamic vinegar by half or until vinegar evenly coats back of spoon. Set aside to cool. On a baking sheet, drizzle 1 oz. of extra-virgin olive oil, thyme and pinch of salt and pepper over all mushrooms. Spread mushrooms flat on tray and bake at 350 for 15 minutes. Once done, set aside to cool. When cooled, cut portobellos into approximately one inch squares. Leave shiitakes whole. Sun-dried tomato fennel compote: Dice fennel and sauté with extra-virgin olive oil and sun-dried tomatoes until tender. Cool mixture slightly and puree until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Gather the mushrooms, compote and skewers. Alternately start with portobello, then add the shiitake, filling the cavity with compote, then add portobello again and finish with shiitake. Place on platter, drizzle with reduced balsamic and grated truffle cheese. (Credit: Skylark)

Nico pico de gallo By Tiye Massey, Organic Avenue Dig in to this spicy-sweet take on a classic pico de gallo — it makes for a fresh, light dip for chips or taco topping. 3 large mangos 2 tomatoes 1/2 red onion 1/4 cup of cilantro 2 cloves of garlic 2 jalapeños 1 Organic Avenue Lemon Shot (or 1 oz. lemon juice) Dice all ingredients and combine with lemon shot/juice. (Credit: Organic Avenue)