A new Times Square pop-up encourages those with a sweet tooth to speak up about political, social and environmental issues while enjoying a frozen treat. So, feel free to drop by really, really hangry.

Ice & Vice, founded by Paul Kim and Ken Lo, is known for its unusual flavors. The Lower East Side shop is packing up its cups and cones and opening a temporary midtown kiosk on Monday, focused entirely on politically themed flavors. The menu includes “Freeze Global Warming,” “No Means No,” “No Borders” and “No Hate” ice cream treats.

Pick the cause that speaks to you, enjoy some sugary relief from the heat and then take action.

Those who drop by are asked to take a selfie by the kiosk, write about what makes them want to scream (Trump administration, women’s rights, environmental issues) and post to social media with #IScreamTSq.

The pop-up will be open at Broadway Plaza between 43 Street and 44 Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through the summer.