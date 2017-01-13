Comfort food counter Creamline is expanding from its humble Chelsea Market beginnings, bringing its cheeseburgers, fried Oreos and fresh-from-the-farm ice cream a few blocks east to a standalone location in the same neighborhood.

The restaurant offers up savory items, ranging from all day breakfast to Buffalo chicken sandwiches, but it's well-loved in particular for its fresh soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes, made with dairy from Ronnybrook Farm Dairy in the Catskills.

The new location will open Jan. 18, and will offer up free fried Oreos and hot chocolate that day and the next. You can also grab a voucher for buy-one-get-one burgers, which can be redeemed though April 1.

And just in case the promise of free food isn't enough to catch your attention, owner Harris Mayer-Selinger gave us a sneak peek of the new digs -- and the food that will be coming out of the kitchen, including some new menu items.

Take a look around the restaurant and the menu below.

Welcome to the new store The storefront, at 180 Seventh Ave. between 20th and 21st streets, is the first standalone location of Creamline, which espouses a farm-to-tray ethos and sources its ingredients from farms, butchers and other vendors in the region. Neighbors popped in on Friday, inquiring about when it would open. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The storefront, at 180 Seventh Ave. between 20th and 21st streets, is the first standalone location of Creamline, which espouses a farm-to-tray ethos and sources its ingredients from farms, butchers and other vendors in the region. Neighbors popped in on Friday, inquiring about when it would open. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Creamline works with local vendors The shop sources its dairy from Ronnybrook Farm and its beef -- which is grass-fed -- from Dickson's Farmstand Meats, a butcher that occupies a Chelsea Market spot right next to Creamline's counter. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The shop sources its dairy from Ronnybrook Farm and its beef -- which is grass-fed -- from Dickson's Farmstand Meats, a butcher that occupies a Chelsea Market spot right next to Creamline's counter. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Bite into some fried Oreos Let's get to the really good stuff: the food. Who says you can't start with dessert? These fried Oreos, showered in powdered sugar and served with a side of whipped cream, will be free on Jan. 18 and 19. If you've never had this boardwalk and carnival favorite, you should: Oreos are even better when encased in a funnel cake batter and fried. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Let's get to the really good stuff: the food. Who says you can't start with dessert? These fried Oreos, showered in powdered sugar and served with a side of whipped cream, will be free on Jan. 18 and 19. If you've never had this boardwalk and carnival favorite, you should: Oreos are even better when encased in a funnel cake batter and fried. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Get the grilled cheese Maybe you're more in the mood for savory than sweet. Dig in to a gooey grilled cheese, made with New York cheddar. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Maybe you're more in the mood for savory than sweet. Dig in to a gooey grilled cheese, made with New York cheddar. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

It comes with tomato soup, of course There's no more classic pairing than a grilled cheese and tomato soup. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) There's no more classic pairing than a grilled cheese and tomato soup. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Go for a cheeseburger The burgers are made with grass-fed beef and topped with lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The burgers are made with grass-fed beef and topped with lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Or spice it up The fried chicken is smothered in Buffalo sauce and cooled off with a house-made ranch dressing that's rich, herbaceous and creamy, made with crème fraîche from Ronnybrook. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The fried chicken is smothered in Buffalo sauce and cooled off with a house-made ranch dressing that's rich, herbaceous and creamy, made with crème fraîche from Ronnybrook. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Save room for a milkshake The milkshakes are definite stars: thick and creamy, each studded with evidence of their flavors -- strawberries, chocolate fudge swirls, specks of vanilla beans. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) The milkshakes are definite stars: thick and creamy, each studded with evidence of their flavors -- strawberries, chocolate fudge swirls, specks of vanilla beans. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Let's take a closer look That swirl in the chocolate shake is house-made fudge -- not overly sweet, but deeply chocolatey. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) That swirl in the chocolate shake is house-made fudge -- not overly sweet, but deeply chocolatey. (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)