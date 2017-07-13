Throw on your sweatpants — it’s pizza time.

Kesté, the restaurant chain that prides itself on its authentic Neapolitan pizza-making, is challenging you to an all-you-can-eat marathon featuring your favorite food. Beginning Friday at Kesté's Williamsburg outpost, you can stuff your face with as many perfectly charred pies, served by the slice, as you can manage in two hours for $20.

Twenty dollars may sound like more than you're willing to spend, but trust us: you're getting a deal.

Just consider pizzaiolo Roberto Caporuscio's street cred — he's the U.S. delegate for the Associazone Pizzaiuoli Napoletani, an organization that aims to preserve and perpetuate Neapolitan pizza-making traditions — and the menu prices listed for the 10 gourmet pies he's offering marathon eaters.

A Pistaccio E. Salsiccia pie, made with fresh pistachio pesto, pecorino Romano and sausage, would normally set you back $24. The Noci e Porcini, with fresh mozzarella, cream of walnut, porcini mushrooms, pecorino romano and basil, would cost you just as much.

So chow down on those two, and don't stop there. End your two-hour pizza race with a glass of wine, like the $12 Italian Chianti, to complete the experience.

The pizza marathon offer will be available at Kestè, 232 N. 12th St., Mondays through Fridays, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., and on weekends, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.