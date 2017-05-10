At the southwestern-most corner of Queens, Long Island City boasts proximity to midtown Manhattan, East River views and enough growth in recent years to see an influx of people – and the places they want to eat.
So hop on any number of trains and find an array of new favorite restaurants, from a French cafe to your new favorite brunch spot.
LIC Market: Brunch
Hibino LIC: Japanese
Baroness Bar + Kitchen: Burgers
ADVERTISEMENT
Crescent Grill: Farm to table
John Brown Smokehouse: Barbecue
Dutch Kills Centraal: Gastropub
Café Henri: French
Casa Enrique: Mexican
ADVERTISEMENT