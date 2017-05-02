There's really only one drink you should be sipping on during the Kentucky Derby.

The mint julep, typically made with bourbon, sugar, water and mint, is known as the signature drink at Churchill Downs, the racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky that hosts the Derby each year.

If you're hosting a Derby day party instead of celebrating at a local bar -- or just want to sip on a sweet cocktail -- here are some New York City spins on the classic drink.