When you wake up on New Year's Day, chances are you will be in need of two things: a big breakfast and some hair of the dog.

As usual, brunch will be there to save the hung-over day. While New Year's Day is a holiday that will mean some of your favorite haunts are closed, plenty of others will be open and ready to welcome you -- whether you're trying to recover from the night before, keep the party going or just want a classier way to welcome the new year than using Seamless to order a breakfast sandwich from the bodega down the block.

Venture into 2017 with some bacon and Bloody Marys are these brunch spots.

Saxon + Parole What better way to recover from having too much fun on New Year's Eve than by hitting up Saxon + Parole's do-it-yourself Bloody Mary bar and scarfing down a BLT with avocado? href="http://www.saxonandparole.com" target="_blank">saxonandparole.com) (Credit: Saxon + Parole) What better way to recover from having too much fun on New Year's Eve than by hitting up Saxon + Parole's do-it-yourself Bloody Mary bar and scarfing down a BLT with avocado? href="http://www.saxonandparole.com" target="_blank">saxonandparole.com) (Credit: Saxon + Parole)

Rider This relatively new Williamsburg spot from chef Patrick Connolly has a brunch menu worthy of a New Year's Day celebration. Try the lox fries, or if you're really hungover (or if you're just suffering from a general 2016-induced hangover) dig in to The Cure -- crispy rice, duck confit, cilantro, hoisin, sriracha and a poached egg. (80 N Sixth St, Brooklyn, riderbklyn.com) (Credit: Asia Coladner) This relatively new Williamsburg spot from chef Patrick Connolly has a brunch menu worthy of a New Year's Day celebration. Try the lox fries, or if you're really hungover (or if you're just suffering from a general 2016-induced hangover) dig in to The Cure -- crispy rice, duck confit, cilantro, hoisin, sriracha and a poached egg. (80 N Sixth St, Brooklyn, riderbklyn.com) (Credit: Asia Coladner)

Dante Dante was recently named one of the 50 best bars in the world and New Year's Day is the perfect time to sip on its All Day Bloody Mary, so named because it doesn't have to be breakfast time to be enjoyed. You can pair it with a wide selection of Italian-influenced brunch dishes, like burrata with sea salt, hazelnut granola with Greek yogurt, honeycomb and toasted spelt bread, and baked eggs with Tuscan kale, tomatoes and feta cheese. (79-81 Macdougal St., Manhattan, dante-nyc.com) (Credit: Dante) Dante was recently named one of the 50 best bars in the world and New Year's Day is the perfect time to sip on its All Day Bloody Mary, so named because it doesn't have to be breakfast time to be enjoyed. You can pair it with a wide selection of Italian-influenced brunch dishes, like burrata with sea salt, hazelnut granola with Greek yogurt, honeycomb and toasted spelt bread, and baked eggs with Tuscan kale, tomatoes and feta cheese. (79-81 Macdougal St., Manhattan, dante-nyc.com) (Credit: Dante)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Little Frog New Year's Day is the perfect time for Little Frog to roll out a new menu item: the Little Frog hangover platter. Recover in style with a rosti eggs Benedict (a rosti is a Swedish potato pancake), boudin sausage, grilled steak, breakfast sausage, Vermont bacon, truffle egg en cocotte, jalapeño grilled cheese sandwich and a side of papa bravas -- all for $20.17. Add a beer and it'll run you $26.17. (322 E. 86th St., Manhattan, littlefrognyc.com) (Credit: Little Frog) New Year's Day is the perfect time for Little Frog to roll out a new menu item: the Little Frog hangover platter. Recover in style with a rosti eggs Benedict (a rosti is a Swedish potato pancake), boudin sausage, grilled steak, breakfast sausage, Vermont bacon, truffle egg en cocotte, jalapeño grilled cheese sandwich and a side of papa bravas -- all for $20.17. Add a beer and it'll run you $26.17. (322 E. 86th St., Manhattan, littlefrognyc.com) (Credit: Little Frog)

Machiavelli Head to the Upper West Side's Machiavelli, where New Year's Day will feature Italian brunch along with music courtesy of students from nearby Juilliard and Mannes College of Music. Options include the uova alla Fiorentina (or, eggs Florentine) -- poached eggs over fresh spinach, fonduta cheese sauce and a crispy polenta cake. If you're feeling more sweet than savory, there's a panettone French toast with Grand Marnier, candied fruit and raisins. (519 Columbus Ave., Manhattan, machiavellinyc.com) (Credit: Machiavelli) Head to the Upper West Side's Machiavelli, where New Year's Day will feature Italian brunch along with music courtesy of students from nearby Juilliard and Mannes College of Music. Options include the uova alla Fiorentina (or, eggs Florentine) -- poached eggs over fresh spinach, fonduta cheese sauce and a crispy polenta cake. If you're feeling more sweet than savory, there's a panettone French toast with Grand Marnier, candied fruit and raisins. (519 Columbus Ave., Manhattan, machiavellinyc.com) (Credit: Machiavelli)

Freud Freud -- the Viennese brasserie from Eduard Frauneder of Edi & The Wolf fame -- will be offering up brunch with a side of jazz in NoHo on New Year's Day. Enjoy the music, sip on $8 mimosas or $10 craft brunch cocktails and enjoy pancakes with blueberries and whipped sour cream, or sunny eggs served with snow peas, maple sausage and shiitake mushrooms. (Freud, 506 LaGuardia Place, Manhattan, freudnyc.com) (Credit: Katie Burton) Freud -- the Viennese brasserie from Eduard Frauneder of Edi & The Wolf fame -- will be offering up brunch with a side of jazz in NoHo on New Year's Day. Enjoy the music, sip on $8 mimosas or $10 craft brunch cocktails and enjoy pancakes with blueberries and whipped sour cream, or sunny eggs served with snow peas, maple sausage and shiitake mushrooms. (Freud, 506 LaGuardia Place, Manhattan, freudnyc.com) (Credit: Katie Burton)

Vinateria Head to Harlem for brunch at Vinateria, a cozy Spanish- and Italian-influenced restaurant with a lovely wine list. Brunch plates -- like scrambled eggs with house or Merguez sausage -- cost $18.50 and come with one mimosa or Bloody Mary and coffee or tea. (Vinateria, 2211 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Manhattan, vinaterianyc.com) (Credit: Vinateria) Head to Harlem for brunch at Vinateria, a cozy Spanish- and Italian-influenced restaurant with a lovely wine list. Brunch plates -- like scrambled eggs with house or Merguez sausage -- cost $18.50 and come with one mimosa or Bloody Mary and coffee or tea. (Vinateria, 2211 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Manhattan, vinaterianyc.com) (Credit: Vinateria)

TESSA What better way to wake up than with TESSA's "ultimate breakfast sandwich" -- an English muffin topped with Sasso chicken sausage, a mini omelette, oven-dried tomato, Gruyère cheese and harissa aioli. (349 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, tessanyc.com) (Credit: TESSA) What better way to wake up than with TESSA's "ultimate breakfast sandwich" -- an English muffin topped with Sasso chicken sausage, a mini omelette, oven-dried tomato, Gruyère cheese and harissa aioli. (349 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, tessanyc.com) (Credit: TESSA)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE