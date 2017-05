You know summer’s close when Eataly’s rooftop restaurant has morphed into an Italian seaside pop-up. New this time around, find a large rosé menu (more than 50 wines) and frozen cocktails like frosé and frozen Negroni, as well as a bruschetta bar and softshell crabs. Grab some shade at one of the cabanas and feel like you’re on the Italian coast. Now throughout the summer; 200 Fifth Ave., 212-937-8910, eataly.com