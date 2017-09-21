'Tis the season to stuff yourself.

Whether you love tasting pie, eating street food or exploring new neighborhoods, there's a foodie event for you this fall.

Here are the big food-centric festivals that may entice you over the next few months:

Mad. Sq. Eats (Sept. 2-29)

You can avoid a sad desk salad with your pick of two dozen vendors serving everything from pizza (Roberta's) to poke (Gotham Poke, pictured) to, yes, salad (Farmstand). Open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Worth Square, Fifth Avenue between 25th and 26th streets, urbanspacenyc.com/mad-sq-eats (Credit: Asia Coladner)

Pie Night at Dominique Ansel Kitchen (Sept. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28)

This now annual event offers unlimited slices of pie in nine sweet and savory varieties, such as salted caramel rosemary peanut butter pie (served with chantilly cream and roasted peanut brittle in a chocolate sablé crust), blackberry plum almond pie with almond cream and blackberry jam (pictured), and old bay crab pot pie with corn, onion, and red bell pepper succotash and a splash of brandy. Servers will make the rounds with homemade ice creams, so you can enjoy your slices à la mode, and mulled wine. Tickets are $50; 137 Seventh Ave. S., pienight.dominiqueanselkitchen.com (Credit: Dominique Ansel Kitchen)

Feast of San Gennaro (Sept. 14-24)

All eyes turn to Little Italy for this 11-day street festival, which turns 91 this year. Enjoy live music, parades and, of course, Italian cuisine. Sausages (pictured) and zeppole, those deep-fried dough balls covered in powdered sugar, are a must. Runs daily from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; Mulberry Street between Canal and Houston streets, Grand Street between Mott and Baxter streets, Hester Street between Mott and Baxter streets, sangennaro.org (Credit: Dreamstime / Stuart Monk)

Taste of Red Hook (Sept. 26)

The 11th edition of this annual fundraiser will assemble 50 food vendors, restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries in support of the Red Hook Initiative, a community youth development nonprofit. Participants include Ample Hills, Brooklyn Farmacy, Hometown Bar B Que, Six Point, Red Hook Winery, and Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pies. The event features a silent auction, a raffle and the chance to meet kids involved in RHI's programs. 6 to 9 p.m.; you can make a donation of either $250 or $500; The Liberty Warehouse, 260 Conover St., Red Hook; 501auctions.com/tasteofredhook (Credit: Annual Taste of Red Hook)

Chile Pepper Festival (Oct. 1)

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden's chile-celebrating affair returns for its 25th year, with tastings of chile-flavored foods (from La Newyorkina's ice cream to Hell's Kitchen Hot Sauce to Mother-in-Law's Kimchi), a spice shop from Sahadi Market, a cookbook pop-up shop and live music from Red Baraat and a mariachi band. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors; 150 Eastern Pkwy., Prospect Heights, bbg.org (Credit: Photo by Mike Ratliff. Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. )

New York Vegan Food and Drink Festival (Oct. 1)

This all-vegan food festival, which has popped up in cities like Chicago and Toronto, is heading to New York City for the first time in October. Some 100 vendors are planned, but the list has yet to be finalized. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; early-bird tickets are $10; Randall's Island, 20 Randall's Island Park; vegandrinkfest.com/newyork (Credit: Michael Clyde Johnson )

New York Coffee Festival (Oct. 13-15)

In its third year, this trade show for both industry professional and coffee lovers will feature free coffee tastings, interactive workshops, barista demonstrations, street food, coffee cocktails, live music and more. Exhibitors at this year's festival include Toby's Estate, Nobletree, Bluestone Lane and Birch Coffee. All proceeds from bottom-level ticket will go to Project Waterfall, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing clean water and sanitation to coffee growing communities. Standard tickets for a three-hour "session" are $24.50 online, $30 at the door; a single-all-day VIP pass, which comes with a tote bag, espresso martini cocktail, a guide book and priority access, is $45 in advance, $60 at the door; Metropolian Pavilion, 125 W. 18th St., Chelsea; newyorkcoffeefestival.com (Credit: New York Coffee Festival)

New York City Wine & Food Festival (Oct. 12-15)

Start grabbing your tickets now for this culinary extravaganza, which brings together some of the biggest names in food, including plenty of Food Network and Cooking Channel personalities. Among the most affordable events, under $100, are a cheese sampling party at the Norwood Club in Chelsea and a seminar on southern Italian wines at the Standard High Line. Locations and prices vary by event; nycwff.org (Credit: Melissa Kravitz)

Cider Week (Oct. 20-29)

Celebrate New York State's burgeoning cider scene with dinners, tastings and classes throughout the city. The week kicks off with a cider market at the Union Square Greenmarket, where you'll be able to sample and buy bottles to go. Locations and prices vary by event; ciderweeknyc.com (Credit: Cider Week)

White Truffle Festival (Nov. 3-12)

Celebrate Italy's northwestern Piedmont region at restaurants offering a special menu showcasing its two biggest imports: truffles and wine. We'll have more updates on the second annual White Truffle Festival in New York City soon. (Credit: White Truffle Festival)

New York Taste (Nov. 6)

New York magazine's annual food-and-drink festival is back for its 19th consecutive year, featuring more than 40 of the city's hottest restaurants and mixology bars (as deemed by the periodical's culinary editor, Gillian Duffy). Attendees will get the chance to sample bites and sips from eateries like Aureole, abcV, Megu and Babu Ji and watering holes like Chumley's and Bar Goto, as well as chat with the representative chefs and bartenders. A portion of the proceeds from this event go to City Harvest, a food rescue nonprofit. (Pictured: pastries from The Clocktower on display at last year's festival) 6 to 9 p.m.; tickets are $100 plus tax for general admission, $195 plus tax for VIP perks, such as a special preview hour; The Waterfront, 269 11th Ave., Chelsea; taste.nymag.com (Credit: Getty Images / Brian Ach)