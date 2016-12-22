It's time for Hanukkah latkes.

Deep-frying anything in a tiny NYC apartment isn't always the best idea -- unless you'd love to smell like potato pancakes for days.

Spare your furniture and your clothes, and go out for some delicious latkes this season.

Here's where to get them -- from classic renditions to modern twists on the humble potato pancake.

Frankel's Delicatessen and Appetizing Sometimes there's just no need to argue with a classic -- Frankel's Delicatessen and Appetizing serves up traditional potato latkes with sour cream and apple sauce. (631 Manhattan Ave., Greenpoint, frankelsdelicatessen.com) (Credit: Frankel's Delicatessen and Appetizing)

MaeMae Café But if you are looking for something different, MaeMae Café will be frying up spinach latke with pickled carrot, grilled cucumber and tzatziki sauce this latke season -- its spin on a classic, which was also its entry into the eighth annual Latke Festival in Brooklyn earlier this month. (68 Vandam St., Manhattan, greatperformances.com) (Credit: MaeMae Café)

Blue Ribbon Potato latkes are on the Hanukkah menu at The Ribbon on the Upper West Side, along with other classic dishes like braised brisket and matzo ball soup. This year the restaurant will top them with smoked salmon, creme fraiche and caviar. (20 W 72nd St., Manhattan, www.theribbonnyc.com) (Credit: Steve Hill )

Garden Court Café Try a Japanese twist on a Jewish classic at Garden Court Café at the Asia society: a sweet potato latke with adzuki bean purée, ginger-infused creme fraiche and spearmint. You can order it through the new year. (Garden Court Café, 725 Park Ave., asiasociety.org) (Credit: Garden Court Café)

Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Dizzy's is offering another twist on the traditional potato pancake -- a maple bourbon sweet potato latke, with smoked goat cheese creme and sage oil. It will be served through the end of Hanukkah. (10 Columbus Circle, Manhattan, jazz.org/dizzys) (Credit: Dizzy's )

Bustan This Upper West Side Israeli restaurant is offering latkes two ways. On the brunch menu, diners can nosh on a giant gluten-free latke topped with smoked salmon and two eggs any style, with a side of labaneh (that's strained yogurt). For dinner, they're served a little more simply, with sides of labaneh and homemade applesauce for $10. (487 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, 212-595-5050, www.bustannyc.com) (Credit: Bustan)

Kitty's a-Go-Go Southern soul food and hearty Jewish cuisine collide at this Lower East Side spot. Grab some classic potato latkes served with a side of sour cream and Empire apple compote. Pair with an order of matzo meal fried chicken topped with pastrami gravy, and all your Hanukkah wishes will come true. (11 Stanton St., Manhattan, 212-477-7047, kittysagogo.com) (Credit: Kitty's a-Go-Go)

Russ & Daughters Cafe Russ & Daughters Cafe, a spin-off of the classic bagel and smoked fish spot on Houston Street, has a notoriously long wait for your fill of old-school Jewish cuisine. Nosh on potato latkes with applesauce and sour cream or upgrade to the gourmet version with wild salmon roe and creme fraiche. If eggs are your thing, go for the Lower Sunny Side, a platter with sunny-side up eggs, nova smoked salmon and potato latkes. (127 Orchard St., Manhattan, 212-475-4881, russanddaughterscafe.com) (Credit: Russ & Daughters)

Veselka Get your 24/7 latke fix at East Village mainstay Veselka, which never closes and will never stop refilling your coffee. Grab an order of hot potato pancakes with sour cream and applesauce or branch out on the weekend with a brunch order of lox eggs Benedict served with a poached egg and latkes. (144 Second Ave., Manhattan, 212-228-9682, veselka.com) (Credit: Veselka via Facebook)

Second Avenue Deli This Kosher uptown and midtown deli known for its matzo ball soup also has another good thing going for it: latkes. The $17.95 platter of potato pancakes with applesauce is so big that it can feed a family. (162 E. 33rd St. and 1442 First Ave., Manhattan, 2ndavedeli.com) (Credit: Second Avenue Deli)

Katz's Delicatessen Open since 1888, this Lower East Side deli epitomizes New York City's Jewish cuisine. An order of three hearty latkes runs at $12.25 and is served with the option of applesauce or sour cream, just like at Bubbe's. (205 E. Houston St., Manhattan, 212-254-2246, katzsdelicatessen.com) (Credit: Katz's Delicatessen via Facebook)