Coffee is the dominant choice for a hot morning drink in New York City, but it might be time for a tea-drenched revolution.

Tea has been revolutionary before -- let's not forget its role in the founding of our nation, after all -- but if you'd rather drink it than throw it into a harbor to decry paying taxes, you're in luck. The city is full of tea shops, even if they seem more like hidden gems in a coffee town.

Whether you want something a little classy (tea and crumpets, anyone?) or a quick place to stop for some tea on your way to work, New York has tea options for every taste.

Bosie Tea Parlor Bosie is a cozy place to sit down with a pot of tea or grab a cup to go. There's a wide variety, as evidenced by the golden canisters lining the exposed brick walls. This French-inspired parlor offers up pastries and macarons to nibble on while you sip one of more than 100 loose-leaf teas. Bosie also serves beer and wine, so it's a nice spot to linger from afternoon tea to happy hour. (10 Morton St., Manhattan, bosieteaparlor.com) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) Bosie is a cozy place to sit down with a pot of tea or grab a cup to go. There's a wide variety, as evidenced by the golden canisters lining the exposed brick walls. This French-inspired parlor offers up pastries and macarons to nibble on while you sip one of more than 100 loose-leaf teas. Bosie also serves beer and wine, so it's a nice spot to linger from afternoon tea to happy hour. (10 Morton St., Manhattan, bosieteaparlor.com) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

Physical Graffitea The staff at this East Village gem is super helpful -- so pop in, tell them what you need (a nice tea to relax with after a tough day, for example) and they'll hook you up with the perfect pot. There's an added incentive for Led Zeppelin fans to visit: the tea shop is named for the rock band's album Physical Graffiti, and it's located inside the building that graces the record's cover. (96 St. Marks Place, Manhattan, physicalgraffitea.com/) (Credit: Physical Graffitea via Instagram) The staff at this East Village gem is super helpful -- so pop in, tell them what you need (a nice tea to relax with after a tough day, for example) and they'll hook you up with the perfect pot. There's an added incentive for Led Zeppelin fans to visit: the tea shop is named for the rock band's album Physical Graffiti, and it's located inside the building that graces the record's cover. (96 St. Marks Place, Manhattan, physicalgraffitea.com/) (Credit: Physical Graffitea via Instagram)

Tea and Sympathy If you're an Anglophile, you've probably already been to Tea and Sympathy. If you're in the mood to linger, head to the restaurant at 108 Greenwich Ave. to sip some tea and snack on British favorites like scones with clotted cream and jam. Or hit up the shop, one door over at 110 Greenwich Ave., where you can take home a wide selection of tea, as well as tea pots, mugs and British groceries. (108-110 Greenwich Ave., Manhattan, teaandsympathy.com/) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen) If you're an Anglophile, you've probably already been to Tea and Sympathy. If you're in the mood to linger, head to the restaurant at 108 Greenwich Ave. to sip some tea and snack on British favorites like scones with clotted cream and jam. Or hit up the shop, one door over at 110 Greenwich Ave., where you can take home a wide selection of tea, as well as tea pots, mugs and British groceries. (108-110 Greenwich Ave., Manhattan, teaandsympathy.com/) (Credit: Jillian Jorgensen)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Ippodo Those with a weakness for green tea will feel right at home at Ippodo, where the staff can help you find your new favorite green tea, from savory to sweet to smoky. Grab a koicha (thick matcha), usucha (thin matcha), matcha soy latte, matcha almond latte, matcha slushy or more varieties of the powdered green tea. (125 E. 39th St., Manhattan, ippodo-tea.co.jp) (Credit: Ippodo ) Those with a weakness for green tea will feel right at home at Ippodo, where the staff can help you find your new favorite green tea, from savory to sweet to smoky. Grab a koicha (thick matcha), usucha (thin matcha), matcha soy latte, matcha almond latte, matcha slushy or more varieties of the powdered green tea. (125 E. 39th St., Manhattan, ippodo-tea.co.jp) (Credit: Ippodo )

Tea Drunk If you prefer cozying up with a mug of steamy oolong rather than a frothy beer, this is your perfect happy hour spot. This tea shop offers tasting menus, communal tea drinking experiences, classes and recurring tea tasting competitions. Of course there are plenty of leaves to take home for your own blending and sipping enjoyment. (123 E. 7th St., Manhattan, tea-drunk.com) (Credit: Tea Drunk via Facebook ) If you prefer cozying up with a mug of steamy oolong rather than a frothy beer, this is your perfect happy hour spot. This tea shop offers tasting menus, communal tea drinking experiences, classes and recurring tea tasting competitions. Of course there are plenty of leaves to take home for your own blending and sipping enjoyment. (123 E. 7th St., Manhattan, tea-drunk.com) (Credit: Tea Drunk via Facebook )

BELLOCQ Tea Atelier A move from London to Greenpoint brought this upscale tea boutique to Brooklyn, creating the ultimate stop in relaxation just off the banks of the East River. Shop premium tea blends mixed in-house and pure teas as well as tea accessories just dainty enough for your tiny New York kitchen. (104 West St., Brooklyn, bellocq.com) (Credit: BELLOCQ Tea Atelier via Facebook) A move from London to Greenpoint brought this upscale tea boutique to Brooklyn, creating the ultimate stop in relaxation just off the banks of the East River. Shop premium tea blends mixed in-house and pure teas as well as tea accessories just dainty enough for your tiny New York kitchen. (104 West St., Brooklyn, bellocq.com) (Credit: BELLOCQ Tea Atelier via Facebook)

Harney & Sons Recognizable by its chic tea tins sold in cafes around the city, Harney & Sons sells upscale tea in a casual environment. Sit in the back to relax and sip a tea flight or sample a few complimentary cups of tea in the shop to choose the tin you want to take home. (433 Broome St., Manhattan, harney.com) (Credit: Harney & Sons SoHo ) Recognizable by its chic tea tins sold in cafes around the city, Harney & Sons sells upscale tea in a casual environment. Sit in the back to relax and sip a tea flight or sample a few complimentary cups of tea in the shop to choose the tin you want to take home. (433 Broome St., Manhattan, harney.com) (Credit: Harney & Sons SoHo )

DAVIDsTEA DAVIDsTEA lures in customers with daily free tea samples and keeps patrons in the shop with hundreds of varieties of tea for sniffing and sipping. Make your barista your tea concierge as you narrow down your favorite flavors and caffeine levels to brew the perfect cup. For tea newbies, playful flavors like Gingerbread Cookie and Banana Nut Bread are fun intros into the world of tea. (275 Bleecker St., 688 Avenue of the Americas and 1124 Third Ave., Manhattan; 234 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn, davidstea.com) (Credit: DAVIDsTea ) DAVIDsTEA lures in customers with daily free tea samples and keeps patrons in the shop with hundreds of varieties of tea for sniffing and sipping. Make your barista your tea concierge as you narrow down your favorite flavors and caffeine levels to brew the perfect cup. For tea newbies, playful flavors like Gingerbread Cookie and Banana Nut Bread are fun intros into the world of tea. (275 Bleecker St., 688 Avenue of the Americas and 1124 Third Ave., Manhattan; 234 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn, davidstea.com) (Credit: DAVIDsTea )

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE