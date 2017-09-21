Step right up — before it's all gone.
A carnival-themed pop-up organized by the team at OddFellows Ice Cream that opened for the summer season at Chefs Club Counter in NoLIta is closing on Sunday.
Here's a look at the total experience starting from the moment you get your "Admit One" ticket at the door:
Find OddFellows' Carnival Counter at 62 Spring St.
At the door, you'll receive your "Admit One" ticket
Here's the menu
Behold OddFellows' three "composed" cones
We know you want a closer look
For those who would rather choose their own topping...
Not in the mood for ice cream?
Hate clowns? Don't worry
