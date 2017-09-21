Step right up — before it's all gone.

A carnival-themed pop-up organized by the team at OddFellows Ice Cream that opened for the summer season at Chefs Club Counter in NoLIta is closing on Sunday.

Here's a look at the total experience starting from the moment you get your "Admit One" ticket at the door:

Find OddFellows' Carnival Counter at 62 Spring St.

"Step right up!" reads the text under one set of windows facing Lafayette Street. On the others are painted the words, "Come one, come all!" (Credit: Nicole Levy)

At the door, you'll receive your "Admit One" ticket

On Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., and
On Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., and on subsequent Saturdays, stilt walkers and sidewalk jugglers will greet you as you head in. (Credit: Nicole Levy)

Here's the menu

You can order one of OddFellow's three special
You can order one of OddFellow's three special concoctions, each $9, or you can design your own soft serve cone. (Credit: Nicole Levy)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

Behold OddFellows' three "composed" cones

On the left, you have the

On the left, you have the "Concession Stand," a sweet-and-salty option featuring three variations on salted caramel: caramel popcorn soft serve, a salted caramel "injection" and salted caramel popcorn on top. Chocolate pearls complement the popped kernels.

In the middle is the "Cotton Candy Creamsicle," a vanilla-and-tangerine twist of soft serve swathed in cotton candy.

On the right, the "Pink Dip" gets its name from the pink chocolate coating that hardens around a twirl of raspberry sherbet soft serve. It's sprinkled with freeze-dried raspberries and "gold dust." (Credit: Nicole Levy)

We know you want a closer look

You can almost see the tangerine-vanilla swirl peek
You can almost see the tangerine-vanilla swirl peek out from under the cotton candy, if you squint. (Credit: Wyatt Conlon; Nicole Levy)

For those who would rather choose their own topping...

At the toppings bar, your

At the toppings bar, your "sideshow" options, as the menu calls them, include rainbow sprinkles, pink chocolate dip, caramel popcorn, salted caramel and chocolate pearls. They're $1 each.

As for your flavor choices, you can opt for caramel popcorn, raspberry sherbet, tangerine, vanilla, or a vanilla and tangerine swirl. A plain serving costs $6, and, depending on your preferences, you can select a cone or cup.

(Credit: Nicole Levy)

Not in the mood for ice cream?

You can just get a bag of fresh
You can just get a bag of fresh popcorn or cotton candy straight from the in-store machines ($3). (Credit: Nicole Levy)

Hate clowns? Don't worry

They're not scheduled to make any appearances. But

They're not scheduled to make any appearances. But you can always don a red nose, and play the part yourself.


The OddFellows Carnival Counter is open Monday through Sunday, 12 noon to 10 p.m.

(Credit: Nicole Levy)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE