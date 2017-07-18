Omakase has typically been the territory of expense-account diners, but several new sushi restaurants are opening up the meal to all budgets.

A Japanese phrase that is understood to mean “I’ll leave it up to you” or “trust the chef,” omakase is akin to a sushi tasting menu, featuring a chef’s choice of the best, freshest fish available. At upscale, celebrated spots such as Sushi Yasuda and 15 East, you can spend upwards of $150 to experience authentic omakase. But thanks to a few recent openings, New Yorkers can now enjoy a tasting menu for as little as $27.

On a budget? Here’s a look at some of New York City’s newest, most affordable omakase.