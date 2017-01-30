Pasta Wiz in Williamsburg has a magical, storybook-inspired

Pasta Wiz in Williamsburg has a magical, storybook-inspired interior thanks to elements including a suit of armor, three-pronged candlesticks and a massive chandelier. (Credit: Wendy Lu)

Comments

More like this

A sandwich from Harbor Bar, which will be A Whole (Foods) new world in Bryant Park It's time to start eating cookie dough by Get a scoop of safe-to-eat cookie dough at Dō Marco Canora's bone broth, featured here in the Bone broth stall brings the warmth to Williamsburg

Comments