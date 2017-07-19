Cheers to summer with the gang. These large-format cocktails are all about the season’s staples — rosé, spritz — and are made for sharing. So grab two to six of your favorite drinking buddies for these drinks.
The Bennett
The TriBeCa bar is all about the spritz this summer — especially in large portions. Three large-format spritz cocktails launched for the season: Strawberry Letter (aperol, rosé, strawberry shrub and sparkling water), pictured; Aperol Spritz (aperol, Prosecco and sparkling water); and Almost Mimosa (Campari, Giffard Apricot, Prosecco and orange juice). All are $50, serve six to eight imbibers and are available through August. 134 W. Broadway,
thebennettbar.com (Credit: The Bennett)
Quality Eats
The West Village steak joint expanded uptown to the Upper East Side this week. Besides the difference in neighborhood, the second location features a few things you won’t find at the original, including the French Press Sangria. The $50 pitcher of rosé wine pours four glasses, and while you won’t get any of the berries and citrus in your glass, no one’s stopping you from plucking the wine-soaked fruit from the French press. 1496 Second Ave., 212-256-9922,
qualityeats.com (Credit: Liz Clayman)
Santina
Go to this Italian restaurant under the High Line and you’ll see the spritz’s telltale Aperol orange in wine glasses throughout the bustling dining room. Chances are it’s the new Santina Spritz, created for the summer. The $65 pitcher combines frozen Aperol with blood orange, a bottle of Prosecco, soda and fresh mint, and serves four. 820 Washington St., 212-254-3000,
santinanyc.com (Credit: Santina)
Dante at Genuine
The centerpiece of this new Little Italy cafe and bar — a collaboration between the bar Dante and the hospitality group AvroKO — is the Negroni fountain. A bartender estimated the free-flowing fountain, located to the right of the bar, to contain about 10 liters of Dante’s classic Negroni (Bombay Sapphire, Campari and Martini & Rossi vermouth, garnished with an orange slice). Fill up a glass yourself for $14. For something just for your table, the bar also has a Negroni Sbagliato (Cinzano Rosso, Cappelletti and Prosecco) that comes in a porron and serves two to four people for $48. 191 Grand St., 646-726-4633,
danteatgenuine.com (Credit: Meredith Deliso)