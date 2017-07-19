The centerpiece of this new Little Italy cafe and bar — a collaboration between the bar Dante and the hospitality group AvroKO — is the Negroni fountain. A bartender estimated the free-flowing fountain, located to the right of the bar, to contain about 10 liters of Dante’s classic Negroni (Bombay Sapphire, Campari and Martini & Rossi vermouth, garnished with an orange slice). Fill up a glass yourself for $14. For something just for your table, the bar also has a Negroni Sbagliato (Cinzano Rosso, Cappelletti and Prosecco) that comes in a porron and serves two to four people for $48. 191 Grand St., 646-726-4633, danteatgenuine.com