Get ready for a Pop-Tarts pop-up.

The toaster pastries -- which, you could argue, were born to pop-up -- will be taking over Kellogg's NYC, the all-cereal café in Times Square, for six days beginning Feb. 21.

The menu will go beyond your typical out-of-the-box (or out-of-the-vending-machine) Pop-Tarts, with items like a personal Pop-Tarts pizza, Pop-Tarts burritos, chili Pop-Tarts fries, a "tart fudge sundae shake" and a "strawberry is my jam" cheesecake.

Pop-Tarts will be taking over the show from Feb 21 through Feb. 26. The pastries once had their own Times Square shop -- dubbed Pop-Tarts World -- but it closed in 2011.