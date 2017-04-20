Craving something new? We've got you covered.

Whether you're just in need of a change, looking for your new neighborhood spot or want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big restaurant trend, the city is always delivering with new food destinations.

Here's a look at some upcoming and recent openings that offer a little variety for your dining life.

Open now:

33 Greenwich: Chef Anne Thornton brings a Southern-inspired touch to the West Village with the opening of 33 Greenwich. The menu is packed with New Orleans cooking, including short ribs, roasted and fried chicken, meatloaf burgers and more. The spot is open for dinner Monday through Saturday and will soon serve Sunday dinner and brunch. 33 Greenwich Ave., 33greenwich.nyc

Motel Morris: From the team that brought you The Commons Chelsea, Motel Morris also opened shop in the Manhattan neighborhood. Located at 132 Seventh Ave., Motel Morris pairs New American cuisine with a curated list of cocktails and craft beers. Sixty guests -- with 20 at the bar -- can fill the dining space. Facebook.com/motelmorris

Chefs Club Counter: This marks the first “fine-fast” restaurant from Chefs Club — where entrees from renowned guest chefs can easily run north of $30. The fast-casual sister restaurant, which is opening near the upscale spot, will be modeled after a classic lunch counter and serve dishes from the likes of Jean-Georges Vongerichten, George Mendes and LA’s Eggslut. 62 Spring St., chefsclubcounter.com.

The Horny Ram: Comfort food and accessible cocktails are key at this upcoming restaurant, brother to The Flying Cock, which opened on March 30. The Horny Ram, located at 951 Second Ave., in midtown, offers savory dishes like a crispy chicken sandwich and a Philly cheese steak, as well as sweet brunch options from M&M pancakes to a breakfast waffle sandwich. The 2,800-square-foot space also has an outdoor terrace.

Magnolia Restaurant and Lovage Rooftop & Indoor Lounge: From the Addison Hospitality Group (midtown's Monarch Rooftop & Indoor Lounge), the massive Magnolia covers about 6,000 square feet at 350 W. 40th St. Dine inside or out, when the weather permits, on a menu from chef Alan Wise featuring high-end American cuisine. Add another 4,000 square feet for Lovage, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace and stunning, 360-degree views of the city. Info: addisongroupnyc.com.

YO!: The U.K.-based chain that brought conveyor-belt sushi to London opened in the Flatiron District on March 16. 23 W. 23rd St., yosushiusa.com.

Majorelle at The Lowell Hotel: Charles Masson's new hotel restaurant, at 28 E. 63rd St., is named for French painter Jacques Majorelle. The kitchen features a brassiere devoted to preparing broths, sauces and soups and an oven reserved for soufflés. In addition to French food, the restaurant also features an all-season garden, with fountains and a fireplace.

abcV: The new plant-focused restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Paulette Cole is open at long last, the latest Vongerichten to grace the inside of the ABC Carpet + Home department store at 38 E. 19th St. in the Flatiron. The menu offers dishes like vanilla chia bowls with dates, cacao, Brazil nuts, hemp and fruit and millet congee for breakfast and avocado lettuce cups and ancient grain pilaf with baby turnip, hazelnut, avocado, lemon and crunchy sorghum for lunch. The spot -- open now just for breakfast, lunch and to-go orders with dinner soon to come -- also serves teas, juices and organic wines.

The Fat Monk: If plant-based isn’t your style, head to Rob McCue’s new gastropub at 949 Columbus Ave., part of a meat-centric moment on the Upper West Side, as Eater recently noted. The menu includes starters like Dungeness crab Tater Tots and a Scotch egg surrounded by wild boar and mains like a shepherd’s pie with lamb shank and a braised lamb neck.

Upcoming:

Made Nice, April 24: Daniel Humm and Will Guidara run restaurants that, for most people, are reserved for special occasions -- or expense accounts. This fast-casual cousin of Eleven Madison Park and The Nomad promises a more wallet-friendly spot that you can frequent, with dishes priced between $12 to $15. 8 W. 28th St., makeitnicenyc.com.

Ben & Jack’s Steak House, opening April 27: The steakhouse from the Sinanaj family started on East 44th Street, but the location was closed in 2012 when the building was razed. Another location has been open on Fifth Avenue, but now the restaurant is returning to its roots with a new location inside the EVEN Hotel at 221 E. 44th St., with room for 190 diners in a 4,800-square-foot location. For more info, visit benandjackssteakhouse.com.

Atla, opening soon: Enrique Olvera is one of the most celebrated chefs in the world, and his first NYC restaurant, the three-year-old contemporary Mexican restaurant Cosme, is a critical hit. Atla looks to be a more casual spot for the chef’s Mexican fare, helmed by star Daniella Soto-Innes. 372 Lafayette St., atlanyc.com.

Panda Bubble Tea, opening this spring: This bubble tea shop will be coming to Turnstyle, the underground shopping and dining compound in Columbus Circle at 1000 S. Eighth Ave., bringing bubble teas, milk teas, juices, smoothies and its "FizzTea," a sparkling version of the beverage.

DeKalb Market Hall, slated to open in May: The delayed Downtown Brooklyn food hall looks like it’ll finally open inside the City Point development, at 445 Albee Square W. The nearly 40 vendors on hand include Hard Times Sundaes, Ample Hills, Wilma Jean and Katz’s Delicatessen, in its first venture beyond the iconic original. The space will also house a butcher, fishmonger, artisanal cheese counter and bakery.

The Campbell, opening in May: Grand Central Terminal lost its iconic bar, the Campbell Apartment, last year. In its place, at 15 Vanderbilt Ave., the Gerber Group, behind such nightlife and dining destinations as Mr. Purple and Irvington, is offering a new place to grab a drink before that commute home. Expect classic and modern cocktails alongside a menu of bar fare and lunch specialties in the refurbished space.