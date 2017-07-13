Craving something new? We've got you covered.

Whether you're just in need of a change, looking for your new neighborhood spot or want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to the next big restaurant trend, the city is always delivering with new food destinations.

Here's a look at some recent openings that offer a little variety for your dining life.

THE CHEAP(ER) EATS

Black Tap LES: Best known for its outsized “crazy” milkshakes, the craft burgers and beer chain’s fifth Manhattan location seats 55 diners and boasts a commissioned mural by street artist Fumero. You’ll find the same burger choices on the menu here, from the All-American to the “Greg Norman” wagyu beef burger, the popular spicy Korean BBQ wings and sides like crispy brussels sprouts and teriyaki broccoli. What’s new: the “Cake Shake,” a $15 cake batter shake topped with rain sprinkles, a funfetti cake, whipped cream and a cherry. 177 Ludlow St.; opened June 19; blacktapnyc.com

Icelandic Fish and Chips: This seafood bistro, an import from Reykjavik, serves up sustainably harvested, fresh fish flown in from Iceland. You can order cod, pollock and more fried in a spelt batter, but there are several roasted options, too.The closest thing to "chips," or fries, here are roasted potato wedges and fried onion rings. Dips in flavors like basil and garlic, mango and coriander are made with skyr, an Icelandic cheese that tastes like a thick yogurt. The 90-seat "fuss-free" space, as the restaurant's website calls it, is decorated with photographs and knickknacks from co-owner Erna Kaaber's childhood home. 28 7th Ave. South; opened June 29; icelandicfishandchips.com

&pizza: This D.C.-based pizza chain is known for its oval-shaped pizzas, craft fountain sodas and ampersand-tattooed employees. Customers can design their own $11 pies with unlimited toppings or choose one of nine signature pizzas, like the egg-topped Farmer’s Daughter and the Pineapple Jack, a variation on the typical Hawaiian. This New York City outpost, &pizza’s 22nd location, features installations by muralist Tony Rubin and graffiti artist Bisco Smith. 15 West 28th St.; opened June 20; andpizza.com

Clinton Hall: At this summer season pop-up from the owners of the FiDi craft beer bar by the same name, it’s all about the beer and burgers. Clinton Hill’s newest location at Seaport District NYC features a rotating stock of 20 craft beers ($8 or $9 a pint), and 20 burgers, including the waterfront-appropriate Seaport Special (crispy shrimp, lettuce, tomato, old bay-seasoned mayo on a warm cheddar buttermilk biscuit). For entertainment, the brightly lit beer hall offers a full floor of table-top games: foosball, ping-pong, pinball. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, too, to catch some harborside breezes. 19 Fulton St.; opened in June; clintonhallny.com

THE WEEKNIGHT GO-TOS

Little Alley: The Shanghainese menu at Little Alley recreates the cuisine that chef Yuchun Cheung grew up with. The restaurant's name refers to the narrow alleyways that traverse many of Shanghai's less glitzy neighborhoods, and its interior design, which incorporates an operational, old-school telephone booth,, is intended to reflect those intimate spaces. Order the Dong Po Pork or Litte Alley Lion's Head to taste the signature Shanghainese "red stewing" technique that involves browning heavily seasoned meats, then slow-cooking them at low temperatures. For dim sum, there's a massive Emperor Soup Dumpling ($5) with crab meat that catches our eye. 550 Third Ave.; opened June 21; littlealley.nyc

Restaurant at Rose Hill: This restaurant inside the HGU New York Hotel serves casual American fare all day long. Standout items on the menu, which emphasizes small plates, include “brulee grapefruit” ($8) topped with caramelized brown sugar for breakfast, house-made sheep’s milk ricotta with warm pretzel rosemary baguettes ($16) for lunch, and pulled suckling pig clafoutis with crispy hominy, trumpet mushrooms and greens ($16) for dinner. Walls in the dining room are decorated with contemporary art. 34 East 32nd St.; opened June 22

Emily: Matt and Emily Hyland have opened their third pizzeria, their first in Manhattan. This West Village outpost, featuring an 18-foot-deep wood-fired oven, serves two kinds of pies: round pizzas in the New York style and rectangular ones in a Detroit-Grandma style. The Emmy Burger that Brooklyn diners love joins pizza on Emily’s menu ($26), with the same dry-aged beef and pretzel bun, but two patties instead of one and American cheese in the place of Grafton cheddar. The white-walled dining room has plenty of natural light, and the bar is stocked with a wider selection of wines than the Emily in Clinton Hill. 35 Downing St.; opened June 7; pizzalovesemily.com

narcbar: This new East Village hangout at the Standard, East Village, is Michelin-star chef John Fraser's first foray into bar food, and the small plates are playful: "drunk clams" come with white wine and shishito peppers ($16), the "onion ring toss" is served in tower-form ($9) and the $16 kale salad is "obligatory," according to the menu. Cocktails on tap include the Chatterbox ($14), a rye drink with root beer sryup and trio of bitter, and the gin-and-vermouth-based White Pony ($12). As for the scene, seating spills out onto the sidewalk if you want to take in some fresh air after work, but those looking for something cosier can take refuge in deep banquets inside. 25 Cooper Square; opened July 6; narcbar.com

THE WEEKEND SPLURGES

aRoqa: Another new Indian restaurant on the Manhattan scene, aRoqa marries Western and Indian flavors and cooking techniques in dishes like habanero tikka (chicken kebab with habanero aioli), kataifi mushrooms (mushroom-saffron coquets with goat cheese relish) and butternut squash kofte (squash meatballs in a broccoli-sweet corn malai curry with kale chips). Creative cocktails ingredients include English peas, cactus water and thyme-infused maple syrup from the head mixologist’s own upstate sap house. The restaurant’s sleek, mostly black interior sports a gold ceiling and bar. Fun fact: the eatery’s name actually refers to an Indian engagement ceremony where the couple exchanges rings amid family, friends and food. 206 Ninth Ave.; opened in June; aroqanyc.com

Cecconi’s: Like other restaurants in the Cecconi’s chain, this DUMBO eatery offers modern Northern Italian fare — lobster spaghetti, wood-fired black truffle pizza — in a Venetian-inspired setting (think grand chandeliers, elegant furnishings and black-and-white tiles). What really sets it apart is the view of the Manhattan Bridge from its terrace. “Brooklyn is a pizza power; our pizza is very good,” Cavaliere said. “It’s a thin crust, crispy but light, the toppings are top quality. The restaurant is open for lunch, cicchetti (Italian tapas) and dinner, and brunch on weekends. Highlights there include baked eggs “arrabiata,” cooked in the wood oven, ricotta hotcakes, more pizza and French toast. To drink, two bars are serving up Italian classics, such as the Negroni and Spritz, and house tonics. 5 Water St., Brooklyn; opened June 13; cecconisdumbo.com

Belly: How’s this for an angle? This new Williamsburg restaurant bills itself as offering the city's first bacon omakase. A couple of first-time restaurateurs, Phillip Cho and Anna Lee, are behind the Korean-inspired concept, while Todd English vet Brian Crawford helms the pork-centric fare. The main attraction is a nine-course tasting menu ($45), available for dinner at the bar and communal table, which features such varied dishes as bacon carpaccio (pork belly dressed with truffle oil, black pepper and parmesan), bacon “sushi” (pork belly with wasabi over sushi rice) and pork jowl atop chive kimchi. Add a soju and sake pairing for $35. For a less indulgent meal, a limited menu of la carte items are on offer, including a gochujang-glazed pork belly sandwich and pork jowl bowl. Once you’ve polished off your pork, you can head down to the subterranean karaoke bar, Beats. 219 Grand St., Brooklyn; opened July 12; bellynyc.com