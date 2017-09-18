In the Jewish tradition, eating apples with honey and pomegranates during Rosh Hashanah can hope to bring about a sweet new year.

Luckily for carboholics, challah is also a customary food during the high holiday, which begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday evening.

In New York City, those looking to enjoy the braided bread have several ways to do so, from specialty loaves to French toast, that are available this week and beyond.

Festive challah at Breads Bakery

Seed lovers, this is your loaf. Poppy, sesame, pumpkin, sunflower and nigella seeds top a round handmade challah on separate sections of the bread, making it easy to share (and sample) different varieties in one loaf. $9.95; 18 E. 16th St., 212-633-2253, breadsbakery.com

(Credit: Breads Bakery)

Egg challah at Kossar's Bagels and Bialys

Kossar's may be known for its circular breads, but the Lower East Side bakery makes plenty of other traditional Jewish baked goods, too. Its 16-ounce challah loaf is made with wheat flour, water, eggs, yeast, oil and a pinch of salt. Slice it up for sandwich material or French toast. $4.50, 367 Grand St., 212-473-4810, kossars.com (Credit: Kossar's Bagels and Bialys)

Truffle-infused challah at Bustan

Sandwiching your cheeseburger at dinner time or topped by a poached egg, kale, roasted tomato, avocado and mint yogurt at brunch, this decadent carb accompaniment stands out. Before baking, truffle is mixed into the dough, creating a unique flavor that will have you wanting more. Various prices; 487 Amsterdam Ave., 212-595-5050, bustannyc.com (Credit: Bustan)

A challah slice at Bouchon Bakery

You don't have to commit to an entire loaf of challah if you stop by Thomas Keller's two bakeries in Manhattan. Pick up just a slice at the Columbus Circle or Rockefeller Center locations through Sept. 22. $3.50 perslice, $12 per loaf; 10 Columbus Circle, third floor, 212-823-9363, 1 Rockefeller Plaza, 212-782-3890, thomaskeller.com (Credit: David Escalante)

Round challah at William Greenberg Desserts

The parve (meaning no meat or dairy) challah is made from a 70-year-old recipe and is so popular it creates a line out the door during Rosh Hashanah. The whole-wheat round, which serves eight and is available plain or with raisins, can be shipped, too. If you're wondering why the loaf is snail-shell shaped, instead of oval and braided, that's because the shape symbolizes the eternal cycle of life, according to Danya Shults, founder of Jewish lifestyle site Arq. $8.50; 1100 Madison Ave., 212-861-1340, wmgreenbergdesserts.com (Credit: William Greenberg Desserts)

Challah French toast at The Grey Dog

Speaking of French toast... If you crave your challah first thing in the morning, The Grey Dog's challah French toast might be the perfect fix. It comes topped with a mix of fresh strawberries, blueberries and bananas and a light sprinkling of powdered sugar. There's a gluten-free option, too. $10.95, various locations, thegreydog.com (Credit: The Grey Dog)

Chocolate sourdough twists at Amy's Bread

You could order yourself the cinnamon challah knot for breakfast ($2.50), but if you'd rather share your bounty with friends, these sourdough twists with pieces of bittersweet chocolate baked inside will do the trick. Eat a stick for dessert or an on-the-go snack. $12.60 per half-dozen; various Manhattan locations, amysbread.com (Credit: Amy's Bread)