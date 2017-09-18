In the Jewish tradition, eating apples with honey and pomegranates during Rosh Hashanah can hope to bring about a sweet new year.

Luckily for carboholics, challah is also a customary food during the high holiday, which begins Wednesday and lasts until Friday evening.

In New York City, those looking to enjoy the braided bread have several ways to do so, from specialty loaves to French toast, that are available this week and beyond.