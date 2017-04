“Shake Shack”

By Randy Garutti, Mark Rosati and Dorothy Kalins

Danny Meyer’s little burger stand that could is putting out its first cookbook, with recipes for its ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard shakes and more. Out May 16, $26



“The Blossom Cookbook”

By Ronen Seri and Pamela Elizabeth

The owners of the vegan chain share their meat- and dairy-free favorites. Out now, $30



“Egg Shop: The Cookbook”

By Nick Korbee

Eggs are naturally a centerpiece of this cookbook, from the NoLIta brunch destination. Pick up recipes from eggs Benedict and double-fluffed omelets to grain bowls, as well as skills like how to perfectly scramble, poach and fry eggs. Out now, $35



“Jack’s Wife Freda: Cooking From New York’s West Village”

By Maya and Dean Jankelowitz, with recipes by Julia Jaksic

Can’t nab a seat at either location of this uber-popular American-Mediterranean restaurant? Learn how to make items from its menus for breakfast, dinner, drinks and more, including its famed shakshuka. Out now, $30