Shake Shack has its eyes set on barbecue.

Starting Feb. 7, the chain will be introducing a limited series of new menu items, including the BBQ ShackMeister Burger, an Angus beef cheeseburger topped with fried shallots and barbecue sauce; the BBQ Chick’n Shack, a chicken breast sandwich with barbecue sauce and pickles; and BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries, crinkle-cut fries topped with bacon and cheese sauce. Prices range from $4.69 to $9.19.

You’ll also find three new shakes, each made to order with Shake Shack’s frozen custard: mint cookies and cream, mud pie, and salted vanilla toffee.

Limited-edition items are available at all U.S. locations (except airports, stadiums and ballparks) and via the chain’s Shack App. Shake Shack has locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.