Named after the bay that separates this south Brooklyn neighborhood from the coastal communities of Coney Island and Brighton Beach, Sheepshead Bay is home to a unique mixture of ethnic enclaves you may not find anywhere else in New York. Turks, Armenians, Eastern Europeans, and Central Asians all live together here, making for a melting pot of cuisine that’s sure to satisfy every taste preference.

Of course, like any Brooklyn neighborhood, there are also plenty of Italian-American establishments, some that have served customers for over a century.

Hope on the Q train to this family-friendly community for a waterfront dining experience.

Randazzo's Clam Bar It doesn't matter what you order at Randazzo's Clam Bar; the real draw at this famed, 100-year-old seafood establishment is the sauce. It is both creamy and intense, and doled generously over most every dish on the menu. Most regulars will recommend that you try it with the fried calamari, a menu item that goes back to the restaurant's early days when it was just a bar on Emmons Avenue. But the raw littleneck clams or oysters are also another major attraction for customers craving the taste of fresh, high-quality seafood. The restaurant also offers a few poultry dishes, like the marinated burned chicken or the chicken francese. Whatever you choose, don't expect a quiet meal; Randazzo's is every bit as loud, bright and friendly as the marquees plastered outside the restaurant. (Randazzo's Clam Bar, 2017 Emmons Ave., Brooklyn, 718-615-0010, randazzosclambar.nyc) (Credit: Randazzo's Clam Bar)

Nargis Cafe If you've never been to the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan, Nargis Cafe is a great introduction. With its tribal tapestry-adorned walls and smell of spiced meats wafting out of the kitchen, this Uzbek gem on Coney Island Avenue will transport you to another world. The grilled chicken and lamb shish kebabs, a common dish at any Uzbek eatery, are always in-demand here. But for a taste of true Uzbek cuisine, you'll want to order the plov (rice and lamb pilaf), the lagman soup (diced meat, vegetables and noodles), or the homemade manti (steamed dumplings). (Nargis Cafe, 2818 Coney Island Ave., Brooklyn, 718-872-7888, nargiscafe.com) (Credit: Nargis Cafe)

Cipura Restaurant Housed in the iconic Lundy's building on Emmons Avenue, Cipura pays homage to the seafood menu that made its predecessor popular and gives it a Turkish, Greek and Italian twist. A great dish to start with is the shrimp kadayif, pan-seared prawns wrapped in shredded phyllo pastry and cooked with butter and garlic. For the main course, try the restaurant's namesake, the chargrilled cipura or Royal Dorado fish found in the Mediterranean Sea, which comes with a side of delicious steamed vegetables. Unlike the former bustling Lundy's, Cipura is quiet and elegant, its high ceilings and soft lighting offering a luxurious ambience to your lunch or dinner. If you time your reservation just right, you might even catch the gorgeous evening sun streaming in through the restaurant windows, which adds a magical touch to any meal. (Cipura Restaurant, 1901 Emmons Ave., Brooklyn, 718-758-5353, cipurany.com) (Credit: Cipura Restaurant )

Delmar Pizza Delmar Pizza is hardly the only pizzeria in Sheepshead Bay but for loyal customers, it is easily one of the best. The 60-year-old pizza joint credits itself with introducing the first "white pizza" to New York, and their speciality alfredo pie is a testament to that. But try the addicting vodka pie or the buffalo chicken ranch pie and you'll see why pizza fanatics keep coming back. The restaurant space itself is a step above most shabby pizzerias in the area, thanks to renovations that came after Superstorm Sandy devastated the place several years ago. As the sign says, Delmar Pizza is also an Italian eatery so dishes like the chicken parmigiana or the array of pastas are also good options for a hearty meal. (Delmar Pizza, 1668 Sheepshead Bay Rd., Brooklyn, 718-769-7766, delmarpizzabk.com) (Credit: Delmar Pizza)

Brooklyn Bread House Just a few blocks away from the Sheepshead Bay subway station is New York City's only Armenian bakery, Brooklyn Bread House. Owned by Samson Badalyan and his family, who moved to the United States from Armenia over 15 years ago, the star of this unassuming Jerome Avenue cafe and pastry shop is the lavash -- large, chewy sheets of bread made with flour, water and salt - which is a staple of their homeland. The best way to eat lavash is to tear it into chunks and dip it in hot soup or you can fold it over meats and cheeses for delicious wraps. Aside from the bread, Brooklyn Bread House also makes a variety of Russian, Georgian and Armenian-style pastries and delicacies like baklava and lahmajun (pictured above), which is a kind of flatbread pizza made with minced meat, vegetables and herbs. (Brooklyn Bread House, 1718 Jerome Ave., Brooklyn, 718-714-9084) (Credit: Brooklyn Bread House)

Opera Cafe & Lounge Beautifully decorated both inside and out, Opera Cafe & Lounge takes Turkish fine dining to the next level. On a warm evening, the large outdoor seating space is perfect for cocktails or a glass of red wine imported from Turkey's capital city, Ankara. On the weekends, the indoor dining area fills up quickly for brunch addicts looking to dig into the hearty Opera Breakfast Platter or one of the restaurant's many delectable Turkish omelettes. The menu here is extensive and has something to offer for everyone in the family -- including young, picky eaters. Make sure to order a sweet Turkish tea or coffee after you've eaten your fill for a true Istanbul experience. (Opera Cafe and Lounge, 2255 Emmons Ave., Brooklyn, 718-676-2992, operacafelounge.com) (Credit: Opera Cafe & Lounge)