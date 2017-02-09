If Thursday's snow storm already has you suffering from cabin (or apartment) fever, New York City's bars and restaurants are here to help.
With many New Yorkers taking a day off from work (and younger ones from school), local spots are stepping up with ways to fill your time -- from adult activities like drinking hot toddies and slurping oysters to more kid-friendly hot chocolate shots and children's menu meals.
Here's a look at some of the deals around the city for those rugged enough to brave the storm.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is running an extra-long happy hour, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. In Gowanus, that means $4 bottled and canned beers, $5 drafts, $6 apps (including the Dino poutine, pictured, and chicken wings) and $7 cocktails, wine and spirits. In Harlem, you can snag $2 and $3 select beers, $5 mixed drinks and $6 specialty cocktails. (604 Union St., Brooklyn, and 700 W. 125th St., Manhattan, dinosaurbarbque.com) (Credit: Brent Herrig Photography)
Benjamin Prime
Head to Benjamin Prime to celebrate your snow day in style -- with $1.50 oysters and half-price glasses of Champagne from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You'll also find a $35 three-course prix-fixe lunch. (23 E. 40th St., Manhattan,benjaminsteakhouse.com) (Credit: Benjamin Prime)
The Meatball Shop
Nothing is quite as perfectly warming as a good hot toddy -- and they're even better when they're half price. All locations of The Meatball Shop will be serving them up for just $6 Thursday. (Multiple locations, Manhattan and Brooklyn, themeatballshop.com) (Credit: The Meatball Shop )
ADVERTISEMENT
Doughnuttery at Turnstyle Marketplace
If you pick up a dozen of these delightfully cute bite-sized doughnuts, the Doughnuttery will also send you off with a free cup of coffee. (1000 S. Eighth Ave., Manhattan, turn-style.com) (Credit: www.turn-style.com)
Allora Italian Kitchen & Bar
If your name sounds a bit like Nico -- the name of Thursday's winter storm -- and you live near Bayside, it's your lucky day. This Queens restaurant is giving away a free hot toddy to people named Nicole, Nick or Nico during the storm. And, in honor of National Pizza Day, such-named customers will also get two-for-one pizzas, Thursday only. (210-35 26th Ave., Bayside, allorakitchen.com) (Credit: Jacob Snavely)
Eataly Downtown
Kids under 12 can warm up with a complimentary hot chocolate shot at the downtown location of Eataly on Thursday. (101 Liberty St., Manhattan, eataly.com) (Credit: Eataly NYC Downtown)
Tavern on the Green
If you're out sledding in Central Park with kids home from school, bring them over to Tavern on the Green, where they'll eat for free from the children's lunch menu -- with options like beef sliders with American cheese and chips, bow-tie pasta with tomato and basil sauce and chicken fingers parmigiana. The to-go window will also open at 4 p.m. for all your hot chocolate needs. (Central Park West & 67th Street, Manhattan, tavernonthegreen.com) (Credit: Tavern on the Green)