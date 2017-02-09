If Thursday's snow storm already has you suffering from cabin (or apartment) fever, New York City's bars and restaurants are here to help.

With many New Yorkers taking a day off from work (and younger ones from school), local spots are stepping up with ways to fill your time -- from adult activities like drinking hot toddies and slurping oysters to more kid-friendly hot chocolate shots and children's menu meals.

Here's a look at some of the deals around the city for those rugged enough to brave the storm.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is running an extra-long happy hour, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. In Gowanus, that means $4 bottled and canned beers, $5 drafts, $6 apps (including the Dino poutine, pictured, and chicken wings) and $7 cocktails, wine and spirits. In Harlem, you can snag $2 and $3 select beers, $5 mixed drinks and $6 specialty cocktails. (604 Union St., Brooklyn, and 700 W. 125th St., Manhattan, dinosaurbarbque.com) (Credit: Brent Herrig Photography)

Benjamin Prime Head to Benjamin Prime to celebrate your snow day in style -- with $1.50 oysters and half-price glasses of Champagne from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. You'll also find a $35 three-course prix-fixe lunch. (23 E. 40th St., Manhattan,benjaminsteakhouse.com) (Credit: Benjamin Prime)

The Meatball Shop Nothing is quite as perfectly warming as a good hot toddy -- and they're even better when they're half price. All locations of The Meatball Shop will be serving them up for just $6 Thursday. (Multiple locations, Manhattan and Brooklyn, themeatballshop.com) (Credit: The Meatball Shop )

Doughnuttery at Turnstyle Marketplace If you pick up a dozen of these delightfully cute bite-sized doughnuts, the Doughnuttery will also send you off with a free cup of coffee. (1000 S. Eighth Ave., Manhattan, turn-style.com) (Credit: www.turn-style.com)

Allora Italian Kitchen & Bar If your name sounds a bit like Nico -- the name of Thursday's winter storm -- and you live near Bayside, it's your lucky day. This Queens restaurant is giving away a free hot toddy to people named Nicole, Nick or Nico during the storm. And, in honor of National Pizza Day, such-named customers will also get two-for-one pizzas, Thursday only. (210-35 26th Ave., Bayside, allorakitchen.com) (Credit: Jacob Snavely)

Eataly Downtown Kids under 12 can warm up with a complimentary hot chocolate shot at the downtown location of Eataly on Thursday. (101 Liberty St., Manhattan, eataly.com) (Credit: Eataly NYC Downtown)