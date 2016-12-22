Ring in 2017 the right way: with wine.

Champagne, prosecco, cava. No matter what type of bubbles you pick, be sure to have a bottle to pop open at midnight. And don't forget to save some for mimosas on New Year's Day.

Break out the chambong or keep it classy with some flutes: Here are some of our favorites.

Domaine Chandon, Brut Classic Minkoff Limited Edition If you're heading to a holiday party at a fashionista's apartment, bring along this special edition bottle of Domaine Chandon's classic Brut NV, designed by Rebecca Minkoff. Not only is it festive, it also offers up "aromas of lemon zest and Golden Delicious apple plus subtle scents of cream and toast," according to Wine Advocate. You can pick it up at Sherry-Lehmann Wines, where it's one of CEO Chris Adams' holiday picks, for $17.95. sherry-lehmann.com (Credit: Sherry-Lehmann) If you're heading to a holiday party at a fashionista's apartment, bring along this special edition bottle of Domaine Chandon's classic Brut NV, designed by Rebecca Minkoff. Not only is it festive, it also offers up "aromas of lemon zest and Golden Delicious apple plus subtle scents of cream and toast," according to Wine Advocate. You can pick it up at Sherry-Lehmann Wines, where it's one of CEO Chris Adams' holiday picks, for $17.95. sherry-lehmann.com (Credit: Sherry-Lehmann)

Pol Roger Reserve Brut NV Class up your New Year's Eve party by serving Pol Roger -- the official Champagne of the royal wedding and the favorite of Winston Churchill. Each bottle contains a "high proportion of aged reserve wines in the blend," Sherry-Lehmann notes, leading to consistent high quality. $39.95, sherry-lehmann.com (Credit: Sherry-Lehmann) Class up your New Year's Eve party by serving Pol Roger -- the official Champagne of the royal wedding and the favorite of Winston Churchill. Each bottle contains a "high proportion of aged reserve wines in the blend," Sherry-Lehmann notes, leading to consistent high quality. $39.95, sherry-lehmann.com (Credit: Sherry-Lehmann)

Villa Sandi Cartizze Prosecco If you're not crazy about Champagne, consider its Italian cousin, prosecco: often lighter and fruitier, it's great for sipping this time of year. Head to Eataly Vino in Flatiron -- they know all things Italian, after all -- and grab a bottle of the Villa Sandi Cartizze Prosecco. The shop's manager has deemed it the "creme de la creme of prosecco," according to the store. Bonus: One-hour delivery is available through Amazon Prime Now. $45.80, eataly.com (Credit: Eataly) If you're not crazy about Champagne, consider its Italian cousin, prosecco: often lighter and fruitier, it's great for sipping this time of year. Head to Eataly Vino in Flatiron -- they know all things Italian, after all -- and grab a bottle of the Villa Sandi Cartizze Prosecco. The shop's manager has deemed it the "creme de la creme of prosecco," according to the store. Bonus: One-hour delivery is available through Amazon Prime Now. $45.80, eataly.com (Credit: Eataly)

Fleury Blanc de Noirs Champagne Brut Liquor stores are going to be jammed with people seeking a way to get through the holidays with their families through the year's end -- so think ahead and order your bubbly from FreshDirect with the rest of your groceries. Consider the Fleury Blanc de Noirs Champagne Brut, a 100-percent pinot noir Champagne from a biodynamic vineyard. $35.99, freshdirect.com (Credit: FreshDirect) Liquor stores are going to be jammed with people seeking a way to get through the holidays with their families through the year's end -- so think ahead and order your bubbly from FreshDirect with the rest of your groceries. Consider the Fleury Blanc de Noirs Champagne Brut, a 100-percent pinot noir Champagne from a biodynamic vineyard. $35.99, freshdirect.com (Credit: FreshDirect)

Adami Garbèl Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso Brut The Adami Garbèl Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso Brut takes the name "Garbèl" from an Italian dialect's word for "a satisfying sensation of freshness and pleasant lightness," according to its distributor. We could all use some pleasant lightness this time of year. $16.19, freshdirect.com (Credit: FreshDirect) The Adami Garbèl Prosecco D.O.C. Treviso Brut takes the name "Garbèl" from an Italian dialect's word for "a satisfying sensation of freshness and pleasant lightness," according to its distributor. We could all use some pleasant lightness this time of year. $16.19, freshdirect.com (Credit: FreshDirect)

Wolffer Estate Noblesse Oblige Extra Brut Sparkling Rosé You don't have to go all the way to Europe for good bubbles -- look no further than Long Island's Wolffer Estate. Obviously they don't produce Champagne (that can only be done in, wait for it, the Champagne region of France) but they can provide you with a lovely sparkling rosé. So sip something pink and count down the days until it's no longer freezing and the Summer of Rosé returns. $40, wolffer.com (Credit: Wolffer Estate) You don't have to go all the way to Europe for good bubbles -- look no further than Long Island's Wolffer Estate. Obviously they don't produce Champagne (that can only be done in, wait for it, the Champagne region of France) but they can provide you with a lovely sparkling rosé. So sip something pink and count down the days until it's no longer freezing and the Summer of Rosé returns. $40, wolffer.com (Credit: Wolffer Estate)

Lucas Carton 'Reserve Speciale' Brut Demoiselle NV You may not make it to the esteemed Lucas Carton restaurant in Paris this NYE, but at least you can pretend with this bottle of Champagne. Regarded as one of the best bargain bubblies around, this special brut is available in NYC at Sherry-Lehman. $29.95, sherry-lehmann.com (Credit: Sherry-Lehmann ) You may not make it to the esteemed Lucas Carton restaurant in Paris this NYE, but at least you can pretend with this bottle of Champagne. Regarded as one of the best bargain bubblies around, this special brut is available in NYC at Sherry-Lehman. $29.95, sherry-lehmann.com (Credit: Sherry-Lehmann )

Sofia Blanc de Blancs If your New Year's Eve consists of watching a Sofia Coppola movie on Netflix, you're going to want to crack open one of these, from Francis Ford Coppola's California winery. But for party guests who really like making the rounds, this 11.5-percent ABV sparkling pinot blanc comes with its very own straw, so it's extra portable. $20/4 cans, francisfordcoppolawinery.com (Credit: Fresh Direct ) If your New Year's Eve consists of watching a Sofia Coppola movie on Netflix, you're going to want to crack open one of these, from Francis Ford Coppola's California winery. But for party guests who really like making the rounds, this 11.5-percent ABV sparkling pinot blanc comes with its very own straw, so it's extra portable. $20/4 cans, francisfordcoppolawinery.com (Credit: Fresh Direct )

Lolea No 1 Sparkling Red Sangria If Champagne just doesn't do it for you -- who are you? -- this sparkling bottled sangria is an upscale cross between Smirnoff Ice and your favorite post-workout red juice. Imported from Spain, this 7-percent ABV drink is sweet to sip all night. $15.99, freshdirect.com (Credit: FreshDirect ) If Champagne just doesn't do it for you -- who are you? -- this sparkling bottled sangria is an upscale cross between Smirnoff Ice and your favorite post-workout red juice. Imported from Spain, this 7-percent ABV drink is sweet to sip all night. $15.99, freshdirect.com (Credit: FreshDirect )